Enugu Rangers Police advises club's fans to obey rules of football

The Enugu State Police Command has urged football fans to desist from taking laws into their hands no matter how aggrieved they could be over the outcome of matches.

The command’s spokesman, Ebere Amaraizu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Enugu the police would not tolerate any abuse of the laws of the land.

NAN recalls that some fans of Rangers International Football Club of Enugu had on Sunday attacked referee Hadiza Musa during their 2016/2017 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Match Day One tie.

The match against Abia Warriors FC of Umuahia at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu had ended 2-1 in favour of the visiting side.

The fans started getting angry when they felt Musa should have awarded a penalty kick to Rangers in the match’s 65 minute for a perceived hard tackle on a Rangers player.

Their anger boiled over when the referee awarded a penalty kick to Abia Warriors FC in the 75 minute, claiming she was biased.

Musa had to be rescued from them by security personnel who whisked her out of the stadium to safety.

Amaraizu, however, said the fans should not forget that football is governed by laws and the referees are custodians of these laws during matches.

“If you feel aggrieved due to wrong or unfair officiating against your favourite club, there are appropriate channels to lodge your complaints and you will be listened to.

“Through this channel, the authorities responsible will make amends, punish the referee or referees and if possible ask for a replay of the same match.

“The move for one or some group of fans to take laws into their hands at the stadium is never part of football,’’ he said.

The command spokesman, however, commended police officials and other personnel of sister security agencies who rescued Musa.

He said the police would continue to ensure everyone in the stadium, especially officials, were safe during matches.