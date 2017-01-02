Enugu Rangers NPFL champions to release list of 2016/2017 season players after African tour

The NPFL champions will start its pre-season African tour ahead of 2016/2017 season on January 6.

  • Published:
Enugu Rangers play

Enugu Rangers - Winners of the 2016 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

(Vanguard)

NPFL LMC release official ball ahead of next season
Enugu Rangers NPFL champions to start pre-season African tour on Jan. 6
NPFL Clubs to get N500, 000 for away wins next season
Chisom Egbuchulam Rangers’ board displeased with top striker’s poaching
CAF Champions League Draw North African ties for Rangers and FC Ifeanyi Ubah
CAF Champions League Sundowns among eight African champions in draw
Pulse List 2016 Top 3 Nigerian football coaches of the year
Pulse List 2016 10 best Nigeria Professional Football League players of the year

Foster Chime, Media Director of Rangers International FC, says the club will be releasing its list of 35 players for the club’s 2016/2017 season campaigns after its African tour.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Rangers FC, which is the current Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) champions, will start its pre-season African tour ahead of 2016/2017 season on Jan. 6.

NAN recalls that the Flying Antelopes would be touring four African countries in less than two weeks on road; these countries in order of schedule are: Benin Republic, Togo, Ghana and Cameroun.

Chime told NAN in Enugu on Monday that the team’s manager, Amibi Ezeaku, is presently in Abuja facilitating the registration of Rangers’ players for CAF, NPFL and Federations Cup competitions for the 2016/2017 season.

“We want to comprehensively complete the registration in Abuja before releasing the list of the players for our continental and national campaigns for 2016/2017 season.

“However, it is clear we are now retaining only 23 of our old players.

“Since we cannot meet up with huge sign-on fees and allowances demanded by some of the old players.

“This means that we would be settling with 12 fresh players, which includes some foreign players to add pep to the club as we are going continental to do the country proud,’’ he said.

The media director said that the registered players would adorn Rangers’ White and Red jerseys for the new season.

Rangers FC would kick-off its 2016/2017 NPFL campaign by hosting Aba Warriors on Jan. 15 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu (The Cathedral).

The club would be visiting JS Saoura of Algeria on Feb. 10 for its first leg of the CAF Champions League; while it would be hosting the Algerian club on Feb. 17 in Enugu for the second leg of the continental tie.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 John Mikel Obi Chelsea midfielder enjoys end-of-year get-together with...bullet
2 Kelechi Iheanacho Manchester City striker embarrassed on air by Yaya Tourebullet
3 Mauricio Pochettino Chelsea rivals want Spurs winbullet

Football

Besart Berisha celebrates a goal during in Tokyo in May 2012
A-League Berisha becomes all-time leading scorer
Diego Costa, Chelsea's Brazilian-born Spanish striker, had a poor 2015-16 campaign as Chelsea's title defence unravelled
Diego Costa Red hot striker reveals he wanted to leave Chelsea
Manchester United's Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic (C) scored 17 goals in his first 27 appearances for the club
Zlatan Ibrahimovic I've shut the critics up
Brazilian midfielder Oscar is set to smash the Asian transfer record with a reported 60 million euros deal with Shanghai SIPG
Oscar Record signing lands in Shanghai to join SIPG