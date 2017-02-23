Enugu Rangers Forward, Clement happy with win over Lobi Stars

It was a vital three points for the NPFL reigning champions who have had a slow start to the 2017 season.

Bobby Clement play Bobby Clement is delighted with Enugu Rangers win over Lobi Stars (Twitter/Bobby Clement )

Enugu Rangers forward Bobby Clement has expressed his delight in their 2-1 win over Lobi Stars in a Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) fixture played on Wednesday, February 22.

Clement's late header ensured that Rangers secure all three points against visiting Lobi Stars of Makurdi in a 2-1 win in a rescheduled NPFL Matchday 7 fixture played at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium on Wednesday.

Daniel Etor scored Rangers' first goal before Kingsley Eduwo drew Lobi level from the penalty spot.

After the game, Clement described it as a great win for the club.

 

"Great win for me and my team. And thanks be to God for never letting me down," Clement wrote on his Twitter handle.

With that win, Rangers move up to 16 and are replaced at the bottom of the table by Remo Stars.

In other rescheduled games Wikki Tourists beat Shooting Stars by a lone goal while Rivers United were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Kano Pillars.

