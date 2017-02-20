English Premier League Saudi-bound Clattenburg remains on ref duty

Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg will continue to officiate in the English top-flight before taking up his new post in Saudi Arabia.

Clattenburg announced his decision last week to become head of referees in Saudi Arabia.

It had been expected Clattenburg would leave the Premier League immediately following his decision to quit.

But he will stay on duty for at least part of the rest of the campaign, according to reports on Monday.

The Premier League have appointed Clattenburg to take charge of Saturday's game between West Bromwich Albion and Bournemouth at the Hawthorns.

It is also understood that commitments relating to his new role in Saudi Arabia, as well as the fact he will not be refereeing in England next season, could limit the number of matches Clattenburg is appointed to before the end of the season.

The 41-year-old is considered one of the top referees in English football after taking charge of the Euro 2016 final, Champions League final and FA Cup final last season.

Clattenburg will replace another former Premier League referee in Saudi Arabia.

Howard Webb resigned from his position as head of refereeing there earlier this month, and will take up a role with Major League Soccer next month.