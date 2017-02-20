English Premier League Saudi-bound Clattenburg remains on ref duty

Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg will continue to officiate in the English top-flight before taking up his new post in Saudi Arabia.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg will become head of referees in Saudi Arabia play

Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg will become head of referees in Saudi Arabia

(AFP/File)

Jan Oblak Atletico 'keeper back for Leverkusen trip
FA Cup Harry Kane hat-trick sends Tottenham to quarters
Champions League No change of strategy for City, says Monaco's Jardim
Asian Champions League Qatar's Lekhwiya hit groove in Doha
Barcelona FC 'Players right behind Enrique' - Pique
La Liga Spanish court rejects Neymar, Barca appeal
Christian Bassogog AFCON 2017 star joins Chinese side Henan Jianye
Serie A Barbosa nets maiden strike as Inter beat Bologna
Alves Defender says Barcelona directors have 'no idea how to treat players'
Serie A Roma rout Torino to keep title dream alive

Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg will continue to officiate in the English top-flight before taking up his new post in Saudi Arabia.

Clattenburg announced his decision last week to become head of referees in Saudi Arabia.

It had been expected Clattenburg would leave the Premier League immediately following his decision to quit.

But he will stay on duty for at least part of the rest of the campaign, according to reports on Monday.

The Premier League have appointed Clattenburg to take charge of Saturday's game between West Bromwich Albion and Bournemouth at the Hawthorns.

It is also understood that commitments relating to his new role in Saudi Arabia, as well as the fact he will not be refereeing in England next season, could limit the number of matches Clattenburg is appointed to before the end of the season.

The 41-year-old is considered one of the top referees in English football after taking charge of the Euro 2016 final, Champions League final and FA Cup final last season.

Clattenburg will replace another former Premier League referee in Saudi Arabia.

Howard Webb resigned from his position as head of refereeing there earlier this month, and will take up a role with Major League Soccer next month.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 UEFA Executives seek to limit leaders' termsbullet
2 Wales FA to appeal FIFA poppy mosaic finebullet
3 Kelechi Iheanacho City manager, Guardiola reveals why he didn’t play...bullet

Football

South African Sport Minister Fikile Mbalula says President Zuma did not take sides ahead of the mid-March CAF presidential election
Zuma South African president not backing Hayatou - minister
Manchester city owner Sheikh Mansour took over the club in 2008
Football Investment Man City v Monaco - clash of the nouveaux riches
Barcelona's Brazilian forward Neymar is being investigated in Brazil and Spain over his headline move to La Liga
La Liga Spanish court rejects Neymar, Barca appeal
Monaco's coach Leonardo Jardim takes a training session at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on February 20, 2017, on the eve of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first-leg football match against Manchester City
Champions League No change of strategy for City, says Monaco's Jardim