English Premier League Leicester must forget fairytale - Vardy

Misfiring Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy insists the time has long gone for the Foxes to gloat over their incredible Premier League triumph as they face up to the reality of a relegation battle.

The story of Vardy's rise from non-league to Football Writers' Player of the Year honours last season was transformed into a movie script as his 24 goals fired Leicester to the most unlikely of title triumphs.

However, Vardy has struck just five times this season as Claudio Ranieri's men lie a single point above the relegation zone.

"I don't think about the (movie) script, I have nothing to do with the script," said the England international ahead of Leicester's Champions League last 16, first leg away at Sevilla on Wednesday.

"We just have to completely forget what happened last year.

"I wish I could put my finger on it myself to change that round, but obviously it's not been that easy.

"We just need to make sure every single player is giving their all for each other and hopefully it turns around."

Leicester's awful form has even seen Ranieri's future subject to speculation.

However, the Italian believes Leicester's status as underdogs against a high-flying Sevilla, who have also won the Europa League in each of the past three seasons, could relieve the pressure and spark his underperforming title winners back into form.

"My priority is always the next match and tomorrow is my priority," said Ranieri.

"Tomorrow could be the turning point. If we lose nothing happens, but if we win something inside could change and we need one match like this."