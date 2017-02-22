English Premier League Leicester must forget fairytale - Vardy

Misfiring Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy insists the time has long gone for the Foxes to gloat over their incredible Premier League triumph as they face up to the reality of a relegation battle.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Leicester City's striker Jamie Vardy reacts during the English FA Cup football match between Derby County and Leicester City at Pride Park Stadium January 27, 2017 play

Leicester City's striker Jamie Vardy reacts during the English FA Cup football match between Derby County and Leicester City at Pride Park Stadium January 27, 2017

(AFP/File)

Manchester City Football club must tighten up, admits Sterling
Zuma South African president not backing Hayatou - minister
Alves Defender says Barcelona directors have 'no idea how to treat players'
FA Cup Wenger relieved to beat 'astonishing' Sutton
English Premier League Saudi-bound Clattenburg remains on ref duty
FA Cup Ton-up Walcott ends Sutton's dream
Barcelona FC 'Players right behind Enrique' - Pique
Championship Newcastle flies back to top of table
Ancelotti Bayern Munich escapes middle finger punishment
Champions League Juventus Bonucci drop for Porto clash after Allegri row

Misfiring Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy insists the time has long gone for the Foxes to gloat over their incredible Premier League triumph as they face up to the reality of a relegation battle.

The story of Vardy's rise from non-league to Football Writers' Player of the Year honours last season was transformed into a movie script as his 24 goals fired Leicester to the most unlikely of title triumphs.

However, Vardy has struck just five times this season as Claudio Ranieri's men lie a single point above the relegation zone.

"I don't think about the (movie) script, I have nothing to do with the script," said the England international ahead of Leicester's Champions League last 16, first leg away at Sevilla on Wednesday.

"We just have to completely forget what happened last year.

"I wish I could put my finger on it myself to change that round, but obviously it's not been that easy.

"We just need to make sure every single player is giving their all for each other and hopefully it turns around."

Leicester's awful form has even seen Ranieri's future subject to speculation.

However, the Italian believes Leicester's status as underdogs against a high-flying Sevilla, who have also won the Europa League in each of the past three seasons, could relieve the pressure and spark his underperforming title winners back into form.

"My priority is always the next match and tomorrow is my priority," said Ranieri.

"Tomorrow could be the turning point. If we lose nothing happens, but if we win something inside could change and we need one match like this."

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Wales FA to appeal FIFA poppy mosaic finebullet
2 UEFA Executives seek to limit leaders' termsbullet
3 Paul Hamilton Former Super Eagles coach loses his left legbullet

Football

Manchester United's striker Wayne Rooney (L) anmd Manchester United's Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic react during the English Premier League football match against Hull City February 1, 2017
Mourinho Manager gives no guarantees on Rooney future
Bernard Caiazzo says Saint-Etienne can beat Manchester United "if we can inject a bit of madness"
Saint-Etienne Football club need 'madness' against Man United
Paris Saint-Germain's fans hold scarves during the French Ligue 1 football match against Bordeaux February 10, 2017 at the Matmut Atlantique stadium
PSG Club fans banned from Marseille trip - police
Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola arrives for the Champions League football match against Monaco February 21, 2017
Champions League Manchester City will learn from Monaco thriller - Guardiola