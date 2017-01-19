Despite his bad reputation in England, former Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham striker Emmanuel Adebayor wants to return to the Premier League.

Adebayor who has had his own share of controversy in England, left Crystal Palace at the end of last season .

Since leaving Palace, the striker who is currently representing Togo at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, has been without a club .

The 32-year-old wants to return to the Premier League because of his love for the league and life in England.

“You know me well enough – I love England, love the Premier League and want to find a way to get back there,” the striker told The Guardian.

“I want to hit the top level again, that's for sure. If not, I just want to play football and have fun, so if I get an offer somewhere then I'll go.”

Adebayor also does not understand his reputation as a controversial figure in the Premier League, insisting that none of his former teammates would have nothing bad to say about him.

“I have a bad reputation in England and I don't know why,” said the striker.

“Maybe it's something that has just followed me. But one thing I always say is that 90 percent of the people I've played with would say I'm an amazing guy, a great teammate.

“Other people, those who work on the gate at every stadium I've played at, will tell you I am a humble guy and a nice person. But the press will say what they want, and in my career, I've been unfortunate enough to have a lot of negativity.”

Adebayor became a hated figure at Arsenal after forcing a move to Manchester City and then running the full length of the pitch to celebrate in front of Gunners’ fans after scoring against them at the Etihad.

At Spurs, he was made to train with the youth team after falling out then coach Andre Villas-Boas.