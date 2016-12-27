Elderson Echiejile :  Super Eagles left back happy to leave bachelorhood ahead of his wedding

Super Eagles left-back Elderson Echiejile is excited at the prospect of quitting bachelorhood ahead of his wedding.

Echiejile will wed his partner, Oghenevwemo Ziregbe in a traditional ceremony on Friday, December 30 in Warri.

"The missing rib has been found and I'm happy to be quitting bachelorhood because of her," Echiejile told Complete Sports.

The 28-year-old in November received some donations from his Super Eagles teammates to support the wedding.

According to several reports, each Super Eagles player donated some part of their camp allowances to support their teammate’s wedding .

Several Nigerian football players are expected to attend the wedding.