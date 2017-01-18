Elderson Echiejile Nigerian defender returns to Monaco

The defender has now been recalled by Monaco and will battle Sidibe for a place in the starting XI.

  • Published:
Elderson Echiejile play Elderson Echiejile has been recalled by his parent club, Monaco (Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images)

Super Eagles Echiejile, Akpeyi to wed their partners in December
Elderson Echiejile Super Eagles defender impressed with Gernot Rohr
Zambia 1 Vs Nigeria 2 Iwobi, Iheanacho score in Super Eagles win
Elderson Echiejile Super Eagles left back happy to leave bachelorhood ahead of his wedding

Nigeria international left-back Elderson Echiejile has been recalled from his loan spell at Standard Liege by his parent club, Monaco.

Echiejile joined Belgian side Standard Liege last summer and featured in 10 Belgian League games.

Elderson Echiejile play Elderson Echiejile played 10 league games for Standard Liege while on loan with them (Jimmy Bolcina / Photonews via Getty Images)

 

The defender has now been recalled by Monaco and will now battle Sidibe for a place in the starting XI.

“I’m ready to bring my experience to the pitch and ensure we win all the trophies available and at our reach,” Echiejile told Complete Sports.

Elderson Echiejile resumes action with AS Monaco play Elderson Echiejile wants to win the Ligue 1 with Monaco

 

I will speak to Coach Jardim, and I’ll know the role the club wants me to play.

"I’m ready for this new challenge and the motive is to become champion of France once again.

"I believe we have what it takes to do it.”

Monaco host Lorient in the French Ligue 1 on Sunday, January 22.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 John Mikel Obi Midfielder is now captain of new club, Tianjin TEDAbullet
2 Zlatan Ibrahmovic Outside pressure child's play for Swedish starbullet
3 Louis van Gaal Former Manchester United to retire for family reasonsbullet

Football

Egypt's Mohamed Aboutrika, one of the most successful African footballers of his generation, had publicly endorsed the presidential bid of the Muslim Brotherhood's Mohamed Morsi in 2012
Mohamed Aboutrika Egyptian football star placed on 'terror' list
Guam's captain Jason Cunliffe (C) is challenged by Iranian players during an AFC qualifying match for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, in Tehran, in 2015
Guam Trouble in paradise as players threaten strike
Tunisia's Youssef Msakni (L) fights for the ball with Senegal's Sadio Mane during their 2017 Africa Cup of Nations Group B match, in Franceville, on January 15, 2017
AFCON 2017 Senegal have Africa Cup of Nations last-eight place in sight
Crystal Palace's striker Christian Benteke (2nd R) jumps to head their first goal during the English FA Cup third round replay football match between Crystal Palace and Bolton Wanderers at Selhurst Park in south London on January 17, 2017
FA Cup Allardyce off the mark, Lincoln, Sutton spring surprises