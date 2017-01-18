Nigeria international left-back Elderson Echiejile has been recalled from his loan spell at Standard Liege by his parent club, Monaco.

Echiejile joined Belgian side Standard Liege last summer and featured in 10 Belgian League games.

The defender has now been recalled by Monaco and will now battle Sidibe for a place in the starting XI.

“I’m ready to bring my experience to the pitch and ensure we win all the trophies available and at our reach,” Echiejile told Complete Sports.

“I will speak to Coach Jardim, and I’ll know the role the club wants me to play.

"I’m ready for this new challenge and the motive is to become champion of France once again.

"I believe we have what it takes to do it.”

Monaco host Lorient in the French Ligue 1 on Sunday, January 22.