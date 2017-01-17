AFCON 2017 El Hadary becomes Cup of Nations' oldest player

El Hadary, the Egypt captain who turned 44 on Sunday, was not named in the Pharaohs' starting line-up for their Group D opener against Mali.

Egypt's national football team captain Essam El-Hadary attends a press conference on January 16, 2017, at Port-Gentil Stadium during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations football tournament in Gabon

Egypt's national football team captain Essam El-Hadary attends a press conference on January 16, 2017, at Port-Gentil Stadium during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations football tournament in Gabon

(AFP/File)

Egypt goalkeeper Essam El Hadary smashed the record for the oldest player ever to appear at the Africa Cup of Nations when he came on against Mali on Tuesday.

El Hadary, the Egypt captain who turned 44 on Sunday, was not named in the Pharaohs' starting line-up for their Group D opener against Mali.

However, he was introduced as a 25th-minute substitute after Ahmed El Shennawy was forced off injured.

El Hadary -- a four-time winner of the tournament -- beats the previous mark set by his fellow Egyptian Hossam Hassan, who was a mere 39 years, five months and 24 days old when he played at the 2006 Cup of Nations.

