AFCON 2017 Egypt held on Cup of Nations return

The Pharaohs' return to Africa's biggest stage after a seven-year absence proved to be something of an anti-climax.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mali's forward Moussa Marega (L) challenges Egypt's midfielder Tarek Hamed during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations group D football match between Mali and Egypt in Port-Gentil on January 17, 2017 play

Mali's forward Moussa Marega (L) challenges Egypt's midfielder Tarek Hamed during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations group D football match between Mali and Egypt in Port-Gentil on January 17, 2017

(AFP)

AFCON 2017 El Hadary becomes Cup of Nations' oldest player
AFCON 2017 Uganda undone by stage fright - Sredojevic
AFCON 2017 Andre Ayew gives Ghana narrow win over Uganda
AFCON 2017 Gabon vows to beat Burkina Faso on Wednesday
AFCON 2017 Kabananga strikes as DR Congo upset Morocco

Essam El Hadary became the oldest player ever to appear at the Africa Cup of Nations as Egypt drew 0-0 with Mali on their return to the tournament on Tuesday.

The 44-year-old goalkeeper came off the bench in the first half to replace the injured Ahmed El Shennawy and beat the old mark set by compatriot Hossam Hassan, who was 39 when he played at the 2006 Cup of Nations.

Otherwise, the Pharaohs' return to Africa's biggest stage after a seven-year absence proved to be something of an anti-climax with neither side creating many chances on a terrible playing surface in Port-Gentil.

The result means Ghana are in control of Group D following their 1-0 win against Uganda earlier in the day at the same venue. Ghana meet Mali next on Saturday while Egypt face Uganda later the same day.

"It was a very difficult game. In the second half we played better but our players were very tired towards the end," said Egypt's Argentine coach Hector Cuper.

"We would be much happier of course if we had won but this will not really change too much what we need to do in our coming games."

Egypt had not been seen at a Cup of Nations since winning a record seventh title, and third in a row, in 2010.

This was always going to be a big test for them against a Malian side who may as well have been playing at home.

Egypt's defender Ali Gabr heads the ball next to Egypt's midfielder Tarek Hamed (L) and Mali's midfielder Lassana Coulibaly (R) during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations group D football match between Mali and Egypt in Port-Gentil on January 17, 2017 play

Egypt's defender Ali Gabr heads the ball next to Egypt's midfielder Tarek Hamed (L) and Mali's midfielder Lassana Coulibaly (R) during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations group D football match between Mali and Egypt in Port-Gentil on January 17, 2017

(AFP)

The large Malian community in Port-Gentil -- an oil-rich seaport perched on Gabon's western tip -- turned out to give their side colourful and vociferous backing and made up most of the crowd of 12,600.

Mali might have won an early penalty when Moussa Marega was bundled over by Ali Gabr in the box but South African referee Daniel Bennett waved play on.

El Shennawy then touched a Lassana Coulibaly header around the post before having to be replaced in the 25th minute by El Hadary, who celebrated his 44th birthday on Sunday.

The veteran did not have much to do and it was Egypt who had the best opportunities from then on, Tarek Hamed setting up Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny for a first-time effort that went narrowly over.

Some Malian fans performed their evening prayer in the stadium concourse at half time before returning to witness a stodgy second period.

Egypt could have opened the scoring on the counterattack in the 54th minute, pouncing on a fresh-air swipe by Sambou Yatabare at the other end of the field.

Mahmoud Abdel-Moneim's cross from the left was met by a flying header from Marwan Mohsen, but Mali's goalkeeper Oumar Sissoko produced a superb reaction stop to turn the ball over.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Zlatan Ibrahmovic Outside pressure child's play for Swedish starbullet
2 John Mikel Obi Midfielder is now captain of new club, Tianjin TEDAbullet
3 Louis van Gaal Former Manchester United to retire for family reasonsbullet

Football

Manchester City's Ivorian midfielder Yaya Toure has snubbed offers from Chinese football clubs in order to continue playing in England
Yaya Toure Midfielder rejected huge China offers -- reports
Manchester United's midfielder Antonio Valencia (L) vies with Liverpool's midfielder Roberto Firmino during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Liverpool on January 15, 2017
Man United Valencia extends contract till 2018
Yaya Toure
Yaya Toure Manchester City midfielder turns down £430,000-a-week offer from China
Egypt's national football team captain Essam El-Hadary attends a press conference on January 16, 2017, at Port-Gentil Stadium during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations football tournament in Gabon
AFCON 2017 El Hadary becomes Cup of Nations' oldest player