Super Eagles ‘Rohr has not turned his back on NPFL players’ Coach Yusuf says

Yusuf has defended his boss Gernot Rohr on the criticism that he has ignored home-based players.

  • Published:
Salisu Yusuf play Salisu Yusuf says NPFL players will have their chance in the Super Eagles (Getty Images )

Super Eagles Chief coach, Salisu Yusuf is in charge of CHAN

The Chief Coach of the Super Eagles of Nigeria Salisu Yusuf has denied reports claiming that Technical Adviser of the team Gernot Rohr has turned his eyes on local players.

Criticisms of Rohr from some quarters that Rohr do not have players from the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) in his Super Eagles plans.

Gernot Rohr and Salisu Yusuf play Salisu Yusuf says his boss, Rohr will give NPFL players some chance in the Super Eagles (PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP/Getty Images)

 

Yusuf, however, denied those criticisms, insisting that Rohr would love to give every player an opportunity.

 “I don’t believe on this idea that the home-based players have been abandoned by the Super Eagles technical adviser, Gernot Rohr,” Yusuf told Soccernet.

I am of the view that some of the home based players will still play a major part in the team’s World Cup and Africa Cup of Nations qualifying series.

“Rohr has always love to give every player equal opportunity to play in the senior national team regardless of your club status and I am so sure they will be given a look in if they continue to improve their standard.

Salisu Yusuf play Salisu Yusuf (Goal)

 

“Besides, you can observe that even the standard of the Nigerian league has improved, something which has caught the attention of the technical adviser and also myself. Mind you, I am the eyeball of the NPFL and I won’t be happy if we ignore the NPFL stars.”

All eyes will now be on Rohr who is expected to name some players from the NPFL for Super Eagles friendly games against Senegal and Burkina Faso in March 2017.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

