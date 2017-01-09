Douglas Uzama FIFA president, Infantino consoles NFF on death of defender

Gombe United defender Uzama was shot dead by suspected cultist in Benin on Thursday, December 29.

  Published: , Refreshed:
Uzama Douglas play Douglas Uzama was shot to death by suspected cultist in Benin (Twitter)

Uzama Douglas Gombe United shot dead in Benin

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has written to console the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on the death of former youth international and Gombe United player Douglas Uzama.

Uzama who was in Benin for the Christmas and New Year holiday was out with friends when he was gunned down by the suspected cultists.

Gianni Infantino play Gianni Infantino has written to console the NFF over the death of Douglas Uzama (AFP/File)

 

Infantino in a letter addressed to NFF President Amaju Pinnick expressed his sympathy on the tragic passing of the former Golden Eaglets and Flying Eagles invitee.

I would like to express my deepest sympathy on hearing the news of the tragic passing of Nigerian youth international Douglas Uzama,” FIFA president said in the letter which was personally signed by him and dated and dated Friday, January 6.

On behalf of FIFA and the worldwide family of football, please allow me to extend my deepest condolences to the football community of Nigeria, and most importantly, to his family, friends and loved ones.

“We hope that, in some way, our words of support may help bring a little bit of peace and solace in this time of sadness.”

Douglas is the second Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) player that was gunned down in 2016.

Shooting Stars defender, Joseph died on Sunday, October 16, 2016, after he was shot by men of the Joint Task Force (JTF) in Rivers State at the Okarki community, in the Ahoada West area of Rivers State.

He was killed during a raid of what the army called a ‘cultist shrine’ by the JTF.

