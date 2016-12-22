Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Dieter Hecking :  Former Wolfsburg manager named as new Moenchengladbach coach

Dieter Hecking Former Wolfsburg manager named as new Moenchengladbach coach

Hecking, dismissed by Wolfsburg in October, has signed a deal with the struggling Bundesliga side until 2019.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Dieter Hecking was sacked as Wolfsburg coach in October play

Dieter Hecking was sacked as Wolfsburg coach in October

(dpa/AFP/File)

Borussia Moenchengladbach fire coach Andre Schubert
Bundesliga Five things we learned from matchday 16
Bundesliga Leipizg learn tough 'lesson' in Bayern trouncing
Mats Hummels Bayern defender goes blond after losing bet
Bundesliga Bayern hammer 10-man Leipzig
Hertha Berlin German club pay tribute to Christmas market victims
Julian Draxler PSG set to beat Arsenal for German forward

Dieter Hecking was on Thursday named as the new coach of Borussia Moenchengladbach, the former Wolfsburg manager's arrival coming 24 hours after the sacking of Andre Schubert.

Hecking, dismissed by Wolfsburg in October, has signed a deal with the struggling Bundesliga side until 2019.

Schubert on Wednesday became the seventh Bundesliga coach fired since September when Moenchengladbach dismissed him in the wake of their 2-1 defeat to ironically Hecking's former employers and fellow underperformers Wolfsburg.

That home loss was the final straw for Gladbach's director of sport Max Eberl, who had said the team needed to win their last three games before Christmas for Schubert's future to be safe.

But after losing to Augsburg and earning a scrappy win over Mainz, Gladbach's defeat to Wolfsburg on Tuesday was their eighth defeat in 16 league games to leave them 14th.

They have won just once in their last ten games in all competitions.

Dieter Hecking steered Wolfsburg to the German Cup title in 2015 play

Dieter Hecking steered Wolfsburg to the German Cup title in 2015

(AFP/File)

The 52-year-old Hecking steered Wolfsburg to the German Cup title in 2015, the year they were runners up in the Bundesliga.

They also reached the knock-out stages of the Champions League last season for the first time in the club's history.

But he was released after three-and-a-half years in the job following a 1-0 defeat at home to newly-promoted RB Leipzig in mid-October.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star take his girlfriend out for a date nightbullet
2 Super Falcons Players finally receive salaries, bonusesbullet
3 John Mikel Obi Chelsea midfielder rejects N82M per week offer from...bullet

Football

Black Queens
Black Queens Like Super Falcons, Ghana players take to streets to protest unpaid salaries
Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has extended his contract until 2022
Hugo Lloris Goalkeeper extends Tottenham deal until 2022
Diafra Sakho
Diafra Sakho Senegal forward out of 2017 AFCON
Rita Chikwelu of Nigeria during the FIFA Women's World Cup 2011.
Rita Chikwelu Falcons’ captain joins Kristianstad DFF