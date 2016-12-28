Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

Diego Simeone :  Manager to stay at Atletico next season

Simeone signed a contract extension in 2015 that originally tied him to the club until June 2020.

Atletico Madrid's coach Diego Simeone gestures during the Spanish league football match Club Atletico de Madrid vs UD Las Palmas December 17, 2016 play

Atletico Madrid's coach Diego Simeone gestures during the Spanish league football match Club Atletico de Madrid vs UD Las Palmas December 17, 2016

(AFP/File)

Argentine coach Diego Simeone will remain at Atletico Madrid next season, the club's chief executive officer Miguel Angel Gil Marin said Tuesday.

Simeone, 46, signed a contract extension in 2015 that originally tied him to the club until June 2020, an unusually long deal by Spanish standards.

But in September he reduced the deal to 2018 after talks with Atletico, sparking speculation that he may leave.

Asked about Simeone's future, Gil Marin said he will stay at Atletico "this season and the next for sure."

"He has been with us for five years and it would be reasonable if he stayed with us many more because we are delighted," he added during an interview with private television La Sexta.

"We continue to grow, both him and the club, and what would be most intelligent for both parts would be to continue."

Simeone, a former Atletico midfielder, has led the club to a host of trophies since becoming coach in 2011, including the domestic title in 2014 and two Champions League finals, in 2014 and 2016.

But the club's form has stuttered this season and Atletico find themselves in sixth in La Liga with 28 points.

Atletico are not in league action again until January 7 as La Liga takes a winter break over the new year.

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

