After Returning from a horrible leg break, Senegalese striker Demba Ba has returned to Turkish club, Besiktas.

Ba suffered a horrific leg break while playing for Shanghai Shenhua in the Chinese Super League in July 2016.

After making a recovery, the 31-year-old has signed a loan deal with his former club Besiktas in Turkey until the end of the season.

Alone, we are strong... Together, we are stonger... #Beş JK’s new signings are introduced! https://t.co/7xlKz0COIG — Beşiktaş JK English (@BesiktasEnglish) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

“Welcome back Demba Ba!” the Istanbul club wrote on its Twitter account.

Ba’s contract with Besiktas runs until May 31 and according to the club, not payment was made for the transfer.

The striker played for Besiktas in the 2014/2015 season, scoring 18 goals which made him a fan favourite.

He left the club to sign for Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua in June 2015.

Welcome Back Home @dembabafoot #Beş https://t.co/6p5WfGypeY — Beşiktaş JK English (@BesiktasEnglish) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

"I'll do my best to help the team and try to be more effective than the last time I was here," the striker said.

Ba has previously played for West Ham, Newcastle United and Chelsea.