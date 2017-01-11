Dele Alli Tottenham midfielder goes on date with his girlfriend

Dele Alli who has a Nigerian father was spotted on a date with his girlfriend at one of London’s finest hotspots.

  Published: , Refreshed:
Dele Alli and girlfriend, Ruby Mae

After helping Tottenham to a 2-0 win over Premier League leaders Chelsea, Dele Alli was pictured on a date with his girlfriend, Ruby Mae.

Alli netted two headed goals as Tottenham halted Chelsea’s run of winning games on Wednesday, January 4.

The England international who has a Nigerian father was spotted on a date with his girlfriend at one of London’s finest hotspots.

Dele Alli and girlfriend, Ruby Mae

 

For the date, Alli was dressed in a spray stripes denim shirt while Mae wore leather black and white jacket and bottoms to match.

The couple attended Searcys Champagne Bar at One New Change, Cheapside.

Dele Alli and girlfriend, Ruby Mae

 

It has been an exciting season for the 20-year-old who has been in sensational form for Spurs scoring seven goals in his last four Premier League appearances.

Reports have emerged that the midfielder is attracting the interest of La Liga giants, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Dele Alli is attracting the interest of Real Madrid and Barcelona

 

He also recently launched his new property firm with a £2.25million mansion.

For the property firm, Alli is working with close friend and building firm boss Alan Hickford to get his business off the ground.

