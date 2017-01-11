De Rossi, Rudiger Roma pair hit with one-match bans

Roma were also handed a fine of 2,000 euros ($2,100) after travelling fans let off firecrackers.

AS Roma's midfielder Daniele De Rossi kicks the ball during the Italian Serie A football match against Genoa on January 8, 2017 play

AS Roma's midfielder Daniele De Rossi kicks the ball during the Italian Serie A football match against Genoa on January 8, 2017

(AFP/File)

Roma pair Daniele De Rossi and Antonio Rudiger are set to miss this weekend's trip to Udinese after receiving one-match suspensions triggered by recent yellow cards.

De Rossi was one booking away from a suspension when he launched a verbal volley to protest a decision by the referee in a 1-0 win at Genoa prior to the festive break.

Rudiger, who was cautioned in the 38th minute of the game, was also one match away from a ban and will also miss Saturday's trip to the Friuli Stadium.

Roma were also handed a fine of 2,000 euros ($2,100) after travelling fans let off firecrackers at Genoa's Luigi Ferraris stadium.

The capital club sit second in Serie A, four points behind leaders and champions Juventus.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

