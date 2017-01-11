De Rossi, Rudiger Roma pair hit with one-match bans

Roma pair Daniele De Rossi and Antonio Rudiger are set to miss this weekend's trip to Udinese after receiving one-match suspensions triggered by recent yellow cards.

De Rossi was one booking away from a suspension when he launched a verbal volley to protest a decision by the referee in a 1-0 win at Genoa prior to the festive break.

Rudiger, who was cautioned in the 38th minute of the game, was also one match away from a ban and will also miss Saturday's trip to the Friuli Stadium.

Roma were also handed a fine of 2,000 euros ($2,100) after travelling fans let off firecrackers at Genoa's Luigi Ferraris stadium.

The capital club sit second in Serie A, four points behind leaders and champions Juventus.