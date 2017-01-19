Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote has again revealed his plans to purchase Premier League giants, Arsenal.

Since May 2015, Dangote has constantly talked about his plans to buy Arsenal which has American Stan Kroenke as the majority shareholder.

When asked about the plan on Wednesday, January 18 the Nigerian businessman said he wants to grow the Dangote Group into $100 billion dollar company before he buys Arsenal.

“I will but right now I have to focus on the projects that I have which are almost $18 bn, then I’ll concentrate and face Arsenal,” Dangote told CNBC at the World Economic Forum (WEF) going on in Davos.

Dangote in 2015 said he wants to buy Arsenal just to but put Nigeria flag on the world map.

"The issue is that if I buy all the Nigerian clubs, the Nigerian flags will continue to remain here," Dangote told Forbes.

"Buying Arsenal will take the Nigerian flag worldwide. Just like whenever (Chelsea owner), Roman Abramovich is mentioned, the name of his country comes up. Everyone knows he's Russian."

According to 59-year-old businessman, he has made moves in the past to purchase 15.9% stake in 2011 which was later sold to the majority shareholder of the club, Stan Kroenke.

His company, the Dangote Group was established as a small trading firm in 1977 but is today a multi-trillion Naira conglomerate with many of its operations in Benin, Ghana, Nigeria, and Togo.

The Dangote Group has expanded to production of food, cement, sugar etc.