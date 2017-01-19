Arsenal Nigerian billionaire, Dangote still wants to buy Premier League club

Since May 2015, Dangote has constantly talked about his plans to buy Premier League club Arsenal.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Aliko Dangote play Aliko Dangote still has plans to buy Arsenal (Jason Alden/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Kunle Soname Nigerian businessman buys Portuguese club
Aliko Dangote Africa's richest man, plans to bid for Arsenal soccer club
The Arsenal Interest Should Dangote look homeward instead?
Arsenal Aliko Dangote wants to buy English club
Aliko Dangote Nigerian business man planning Arsenal bid
Arsenal Nigerian billionaire states reason why he wants to buy club
Arsenal Nigerian businessman, Dangote says he will buy club in four years

Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote has again revealed his plans to purchase Premier League giants, Arsenal.

Since May 2015, Dangote has constantly talked about his plans to buy Arsenal which has American Stan Kroenke as the majority shareholder.

When asked about the plan on Wednesday, January 18 the Nigerian businessman said he wants to grow the Dangote Group into $100 billion dollar company before he buys Arsenal.

“I will but right now I have to focus on the projects that I have which are almost $18 bn, then I’ll concentrate and face Arsenal,” Dangote told CNBC at the World Economic Forum (WEF) going on in Davos.

Aliko Dangote play Aliko Dangote speaking at the World Economic Forum (WEF) (Jason Alden/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

ALSO READ: Dangote should buy a Nigerian club

Dangote in 2015 said he wants to buy Arsenal just to but put Nigeria flag on the world map.

"The issue is that if I buy all the Nigerian clubs, the Nigerian flags will continue to remain here," Dangote told Forbes.

"Buying Arsenal will take the Nigerian flag worldwide. Just like whenever (Chelsea owner), Roman Abramovich is mentioned, the name of his country comes up. Everyone knows he's Russian."

According to 59-year-old businessman, he has made moves in the past to purchase 15.9% stake in 2011 which was later sold to the majority shareholder of the club, Stan Kroenke.

Stan Kroenke play Stan Kroenke is the majority shareholder at Arsenal (David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

 

His company, the Dangote Group was established as a small trading firm in 1977  but is today a multi-trillion Naira conglomerate with many of its operations in Benin, Ghana, Nigeria, and Togo.

The Dangote Group has expanded to production of food, cement, sugar etc.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 John Mikel Obi Midfielder is now captain of new club, Tianjin TEDAbullet
2 Louis van Gaal Former Manchester United to retire for family reasonsbullet
3 Zlatan Ibrahmovic Outside pressure child's play for Swedish starbullet

Football

NEYMAR Jr’s FIVE
NEYMAR Jr’s FIVE Five-a-side tournament commences in Nigeria
The National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC) has identified more than 500 alleged victims as part of its inquiry into historic sex abuse allegations at football clubs
Sex Abuse Over 200 football clubs 'impacted' in scandal
Ciro Immobile struck in the second half as stuttering Lazio overame Genoa 4-2 to book an Italian Cup quarter-final with Inter Milan
Italian Cup Milinkovic, Immobile fire Lazio into Inter Cup quarter clash
Morocco's French coach Herve Renard, seen in action during their 2017 Africa Cup of Nations Group C match between against DR Congo, in Oyem, on January 16
AFCON 2017 Le Roy, Renard loom large over key Africa Cup of Nations clash