Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo took a day out of football to take his son, Cristiano Jnr shopping.

Ronaldo and his son were joined by a friend as they were pictured shopping in Madrid’s Golden Mile.

The 31-year-old held his son as they walked through Golden Mile and also visited a Gucci shop at the district

Ronaldo was rested for Madrid’s 3-3 away draw at Sevilla, a result which meant they progressed to the quarter-finals of Copa del Rey.

Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema and Sergio Ramos scored in the 3-3 draw at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.

Ronaldo is however set to return for Real Madrid’s trip again to Sevilla for a La Liga clash on Saturday, January 14.