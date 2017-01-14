Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid stars takes his son to shopping

The 31-year-old held his son as they walked through Golden Mile and also visited a Gucci shop at the district

Cristiano Ronaldo and Cristian Jnr play Cristiano Ronaldo takes his son shopping in Madrid (G Tres/Vantagenews.com)

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo took a day out of football to take his son, Cristiano Jnr shopping.

Ronaldo and his son were joined by a friend as they were pictured shopping in Madrid’s Golden Mile.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Cristiano Jnr play Cristiano Ronaldo and Cristiano Jnr (G Tres/Vantagenews.com)

 

Cristiano Ronaldo and Cristiano Jnr play Ronaldo and his son visited a Gucci store during their shopping (G Tres/Vantagenews.com)

ALSO READ: Ronaldo attends FIFA Best Awards with son

Ronaldo was rested for Madrid’s 3-3 away draw at Sevilla, a result which meant they progressed to the quarter-finals of Copa del Rey.

Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema and Sergio Ramos scored in the 3-3 draw at Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.

Marco Asensio and Marcelo play Real Madrid maintain their unbeaten streak against Sevilla without Ronaldo (AFP)

 

Ronaldo is however set to return for Real Madrid’s trip again to Sevilla for a La Liga clash on Saturday, January 14.

