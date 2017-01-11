Cristiano Ronaldo Stardom-driven Madrid star says 'part of history'

The 31-year-old lifted the award at a star-studded ceremony in Zurich on Monday after a glittering year on the pitch.

Real Madrid and Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo kisses his trophy after winning the The Best FIFA Men’s Player of 2016 Award January 9, 2017 in Zurich play

Real Madrid and Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo kisses his trophy after winning the The Best FIFA Men’s Player of 2016 Award January 9, 2017 in Zurich

(AFP/File)

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo said he is "part of football's history" in an interview published Tuesday a day after he won FIFA's inaugural "The Best" prize for the world's best player in 2016.

"I have no doubt that I am already a part of football's history. This has always been my major goal, since I started playing: not only to become a player, but to be a star and to constantly strive to be the best," he told Fifa.com when asked whether he sees himself as one of the greatest players ever.

"And I did it: the trophies speak for themselves – both the titles, the individual awards, and the records. It is a source of great pride and it motivates me to keep on working the same way I have been doing so far."

Ronaldo, 31, lifted the award at a star-studded ceremony in Zurich on Monday after a glittering year on the pitch saw him lead Madrid to Champions League glory and captain Portugal to their first ever major international triumph at Euro 2016.

He had already won the Ballon d'Or after his third Champions League title, thanks in major part to his 16 goals in 12 games.

The player said he thinks winning Euro 2016 was "the pinnacle" of his career.

"Not to diminish my praise for the other trophies, the Champions League and Club World Cup, but this was special for being the first title in the history of Portugal."

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

