Cristiano Ronaldo :  Real Madrid star shares photo of his new Mercedes

Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star shares photo of his new Mercedes

To round up the remarkable year, Cristiano Ronaldo has gotten himself a £98,000 Mercedes-AMG GLE.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Mercedes-AMG GLE (Instagram/Cristiano Ronaldo )

After the successful year, he has had in 2016, Cristiano Ronaldo has gotten himself a deserved Mercedes.

Ronaldo swept almost all team and individual honours winning the Champions League, Euro 2016, Ballon d’Or and Club World Cup.

Just this week he was also named Global's Best Player of the Year.

Ronaldo has been named Global's Best Player of the Year. (EPA)

 

To round up the remarkable year, Ronaldo got himself a N58m (£98,000) Mercedes-AMG GLE.

New beast,” he captioned the photo of the latest addition to his already extravagant garage.

He can certainly afford it as he recently declared income of over 225 million euros in 2015, including 20 million euros held in 22 Swiss bank accounts.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Instagram/Cristiano Ronaldo)

 

The Portuguese international earned 203.7 million euros outside of Spain and 23.5 million inside the country, according to a copy of his 2015 tax return obtained by daily newspaper El Mundo.

The figures match the details of the player's income published by the player's management company Gestifute, which argued they show Ronaldo was in compliance with Spain's tax authority.

NB:£1=N58=590

