Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star makes first public appearance with new girlfriend Georgina

The couple made their first official public appearance at the FIFA Best Football Awards which held in Zurich.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo Jnr play Cristiano Ronaldo makes first public appearance with new girlfriend Georgina (FIFA via Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo Girlfriend of football star loses her job due to paparazzi
Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star wins 2016 FIFA Best Player award
Cristiano Ronaldo Madrid star tipped for 2016 FIFA award
Cristiano Ronaldo Zidane plans to limit Madrid star's minutes
VIllareal vs Barcelona Messi to the rescue, but champions lose ground on Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star visits hometown with his girlfriend
Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star take his girlfriend out for a date night

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo on Monday, January 9 made his first public appearance with his new girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez.

Ronaldo’s relationship with Georgina was made public knowledge when the couple was pictured together during a trip to Disney in November.

ALSO READ: Georgina lost her job because of Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo play Cristiano Ronaldo ( AFP/Getty Images)

 

The couple, however, made their first official public appearance at the FIFA Best Football Awards which held in Zurich.

The Portugal international looked dapper in a blue suit as he arrived the green carpet with Georgina and his son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jnr.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Gianni Infantino play Ronaldo was announced winner of the FIFA Best Player (AFP/Getty Images)

 

Ronaldo, 31 was announced the Best Player of the Year award at the ceremony rounding up a remarkable 2016 for him.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Ahmed Musa Nigerian forward nets brace as Leicester beat Evertonbullet
2 Samuel Eto'o Veteran striker not for sale, says Antalyaspor chiefbullet
3 John Obi Mikel Nigerian midfielder leaves Chelsea for Chinabullet

Football

Amaju Pinnick and Mallam Shehu Dikko
Amaju Pinnick NFF president attends FIFA Best award ceremony
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star wins 2016 FIFA Best Player award
Leicester City's Italian manager Claudio Ranieri holds his trophy for The Best FIFA Men’s Coach of 2016 Award during The Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony, on January 9, 2017 in Zurich
Claudio Ranieri Leicester manager wins FIFA best men's coach award
Roberto Firmino
Firmino Liverpool hire private security for forward after robbery incident at his mansion