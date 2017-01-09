Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star makes first public appearance with new girlfriend Georgina

Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo on Monday, January 9 made his first public appearance with his new girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez.

Ronaldo’s relationship with Georgina was made public knowledge when the couple was pictured together during a trip to Disney in November.

The couple, however, made their first official public appearance at the FIFA Best Football Awards which held in Zurich.

The Portugal international looked dapper in a blue suit as he arrived the green carpet with Georgina and his son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jnr.