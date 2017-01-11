Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star is a birthday gift to Jennifer Lopez’s cousin

Pop singer Jennifer Lopez pleaded to Ronaldo to meet her cousin who is a huge fan of the Real Madrid forward.

Pop singer Jennifer Lopez pleaded to Ronaldo to meet her cousin who is a huge fan of the Real Madrid forward.

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo recently did a huge favour for pop star Jennifer Lopez.

Jennifer Lopez and Cristiano Ronaldo play

Jennifer Lopez and Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo met the singer recently at a club in Portugal and obliged a request to surprise her cousin who is a huge fan of the football star.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Gianni Infantino play Cristiano Ronaldo (AFP/Getty Images)

 

She watches every game, I can’t get her to work when she is watching,” the singer said to Ronaldo of her cousin Tina Rios.

“It’s crazy, she’s honestly your biggest fan.

She has good taste then,” Ronaldo joked.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Tina Rios play Cristiano Ronaldo walked up to Tina Rios and hugged her to give her a birthday to remember (Youtube)

 

Jennifer’s cousin Rios could not believe her eyes when the football superstar walked up to her and offered a hug.

Coincidentally, it was Rios’ birthday and Ronaldo was a huge present.

