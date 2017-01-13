Cristiano Ronaldo Hublot wristwatch meant for Real Madrid star was stolen at FIFA Best Awards

The watches got missing somewhere between the FIFA headquarters and the Zurich TV studios where the event was being staged. 

  Published: , Refreshed:
Six expensive Hublot wristwatches meant for Cristiano Ronaldo and five other winners at the FIFA Best Awards went missing before the ceremony started.

The six Hublot Big Bang watches, worth around £10,000 each were to be presented to winners at the FIFA Best Awards which happened on Monday, January 9 in Zurich.

Cristiano Ronaldo play The wristwatches meant for winners including Ronaldo went missing somewhere between the FIFA headquarters and the studio (AFP)

ALSO READ: Ronaldo did not vote for rival in FIFA Best Awards

According to reports, the watches got missing somewhere between the FIFA headquarters and the Zurich TV studios where the event was being staged. 

We are looking into what happened to the watches. They went missing somewhere,” A FIFA spokesman is quoted to say by Daily Mail.

FIFA Best Awards play Hublot provided back-up wristwatches in the final minutes (AFP/Getty Images)

 

FIFA were saved from further embarrassment by Hublot who quickly provided another range of watches at the last minute to be handed to winners including Ronaldo and Claudio Ranieri.

