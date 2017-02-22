Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo is a lover of cars and as one of the wealthiest athletes in the world, he is expected to have a big car collection.

That is exactly how it is as Ronaldo’s car collection include supercars like Porsce 911 Turbo S, Bently GT Speed, Bentley Continental GTC, Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano, Rolls Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe, Ferrari F430, Koenigsegg CCX etc.

Ronaldo can afford to have that kind of car collection with a $50 million a year in salary and bonus runs through 2018.

He's the world's most popular athlete with over 200 million social media followers, helping him land head-to-toe sponsorships including Nike, Tag Heuer, Sacoor Brothers suits and Monster headphones.

In Forbes SportsMoney Index, Ronaldo is the highest paid athlete in the world with earnings of $88 million in 2016.