Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo has added another Bugatti to his already collection of supercars.

Ronaldo has a crazy car collection that includes supercars like Porsche 911 Turbo S, Bently GT Speed, Bentley Continental GTC, Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano, Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe, Ferrari F430, Koenigsegg CCX etc.

It seems he has added another Bugatti to it as he was seen in a video take the supercar for a spin around a test track.

According to a Bugatti test driver, they wanted a champion to test and approve the car before giving it out to customers.

In the video which I a commercial for Buggati’s new car, the test driver cuts Ronaldo’s drive saying “give me the keys, you have to call Bugatti, if you want to keep it.”

In the next scene, Ronaldo is seen parking the Bugatti in his garage to show that it now belongs to him.

Ronaldo is a lover of cars and as one of the wealthiest athletes in the world, he is expected to have a big car collection.

ALSO READ: When Ronaldo first got a Bugatti

The 32-year-old can afford to have that kind of car collection with a $50 million a year in salary and bonus runs through 2018.

He's the world's most popular athlete with over 200 million social media followers, helping him land head-to-toe sponsorships including Nike, Tag Heuer, Sacoor Brothers suits and Monster headphones.

In Forbes SportsMoney Index, Ronaldo is the highest paid athlete in the world with earnings of $88 million in 2016.