Diego Costa Chelsea striker returns to training after making peace with Conte

Costa was left out of their last away win at Leicester City after falling out with Conte over his fitness.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Diego Costa play Diego Costa has reconciled with Chelsea manager Antonio Conte and has returned to training (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea striker Diego Costa has returned to training after making peace with coach Antonio Conte.

Costa’s row with Conte started after a huge argument over his fitness with a fitness coach before staying away from training.

Diego Costa play Diego Costa in Chelsea training on Tuesday, January 17 (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

ALSO READ: When Costa trained alone after row with Chelsea coaches

He, however, returned back to training on Tuesday, January 17 and is in line to make a return in their home Premier League clash against Hull City on Sunday, January 22.

It was all smiles at Chelsea training ground as Costa was pictured hugging Chelsea assistant first-team coach Costantino Coratti.

Diego Costa and Costantino Coratti play Diego Costa and Chelsea assistant first-team coach Costantino Coratti hug during training (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

 

After news of his row with Conte emerged, there were reports of a huge offer from China for the 28-year-old.

It was reported that senior Chelsea officials fear that a lucrative offer from a Chinese club worth a mind-boggling £30million a year had turned the head of Costa.

Diego Costa play A huge deal from China has reportedly turned Diego Costa's head (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

 

Chairman of Chinese side Tianjin has also confirmed that he has met Costa’s agent Jorge Mendes over the possible signing of the striker.

"There were talks about Costa. It is true we looked at him, Cavani as well," Shu Yuhui was quoted as saying by Sina Sports.

"A few days ago, Mendes came to my hometown to meet me," Shu said.

