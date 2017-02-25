Claudio Ranieri Leicester's Vardy denies rift with axed coach

Ranieri was dismissed by Leicester's Thai owners on Thursday, less than a year after masterminding his team's fairytale Premier League title triumph.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Leicester City's then-manager Claudio Ranieri (L) talks with striker Jamie Vardy (R) on the touchline during the English Premier League football match against Hull City August 13, 2016 play

Leicester City's then-manager Claudio Ranieri (L) talks with striker Jamie Vardy (R) on the touchline during the English Premier League football match against Hull City August 13, 2016

(AFP/File)

Ahmed Musa How Nigerian forward caused Ranieri's sacking
Craig Shakespeare Leicester caretaker manager takes unwanted role as pantomime villain
Claudio Ranieri Italian's dream shattered as Leicester owners take flak
Jose Mourinho Ranieri sacking stuns Man Utd manager- smashes Leicester fairytale
Claudio Ranieri How coach’s sack will affect Nigerian players at Leicester City
Mourinho Man Utd manager happy with Rooney's decision to stay
Leicester City Lineker laments 'unforgivable' Ranieri exit
Eden Hazard Belgian striker warns Chelsea, as Leicester face storm

Jamie Vardy has slammed claims a breakdown in his relationship with Claudio Ranieri played a key role in the Leicester manager's shock sacking.

Ranieri was dismissed by Leicester's Thai owners on Thursday, less than a year after masterminding his team's fairytale Premier League title triumph.

The Italian's exit was widely suggested to have been linked to him losing the support of senior Leicester players including Vardy.

Vardy has been a shadow of the player whose goals and work ethic played such a big role in Leicester's success and it was claimed he may have told the club's owners that relegation was possible if Ranieri stayed.

But, just hours after Leicester dropped into the relegation zone on Saturday ahead of their clash with Liverpool on Monday, England striker Vardy took to Instagram to defend himself.

"I must have written and deleted my words to this post a stupid amount of times. I owed Claudio to find the right and appropriate words. Claudio has and always will have my complete respect.

"What we achieved together and as a team was the impossible. He believed in me when many didn't and for that I owe him my eternal gratitude.

"There is speculation I was involved in his dismissal and this completely untrue, unfounded and is extremely hurtful.

"The only thing we are guilty of as a team is underachieving which we all acknowledge both in the dressing room and publicly and will do our best to rectify.

"I wish Claudio the very, very best in whatever the future holds for him. Thank You Claudio for everything," he wrote.

More

Leicester City Ranieri pays the price as club's fairytale turns sour

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Leicester City Ranieri pays the price as club's fairytale turns sourbullet
2 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star tells girlfriend to be careful on...bullet
3 Claudio Ranieri How coach’s sack will affect Nigerian players at...bullet

Football

Atalanta's defender Mattia Caldara (2ndR) celebrates with his teammates after scoring during the Italian Serie A football match against As Roma on November 20, 2016
Gian Piero Gasperini 'Champions League a step too far,' says Atalanta coach
Manchester United's midfielder Ander Herrera (L) challenges Watford's midfielder Mauro Zarate (R) during the English Premier League football match February 11, 2017
Zarate injury overshadows Watford stalemate
Bayern Munich's striker Robert Lewandowski scores a penalty during the German first division Bundesliga football match against Hamburg SV February 25, 2017
Lewandowski leads Bayern to new rout against Hamburg
Monaco's forward Radamel Falcao (R) outruns Guingamp's midfielder Christophe Kerbrat during the French L1 football match February 25, 2017
Fabinho Cheeky coach puts Monaco clear at top