Claudio Bravo Manchester City team-mates back struggling 'keeper, says Zabaleta

Pablo Zabaleta insists error-prone goalkeeper Claudio Bravo still retains the support of his Manchester City team-mates.

Bravo suffered another dispiriting night on Wednesday as his mistake gifted second tier Huddersfield the lead in an FA Cup fifth round replay at Eastlands.

The former Barcelona star, who was controversially signed by City boss Pep Guardiola to replace former first choice Joe Hart, allowed a tame Harry Bunn shot to pass under his body.

Bravo's blunder, coming after he conceded from all six of the shots he faced against Everton and Tottenham in January, led to the Chilean being taunted by his own fans following the mistake.

The 33-year-old, playing for just the second time in seven games after being dropped for Willy Caballero, was sarcastically applauded and cheered after making a save as City went on to win 5-1.

But City defender Zabaleta is confident Bravo will bounce back and he was quick to declare the squad's support for their beleaguered keeper.

"We know Claudio. It's not easy when you come to England, it's a different league," Zabaleta said.

"We are a team, we support each other. We know exactly what he can do for the team and that's it.

"We know how good he is and sometimes it is just about confidence. His distribution with the ball was really good."