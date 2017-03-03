Claudio Bravo Manchester City team-mates back struggling 'keeper, says Zabaleta

Bravo suffered another dispiriting night on Wednesday as his mistake gifted second tier Huddersfield the lead.

  • Published:
Manchester City's Chilean goalkeeper Claudio Bravo gestures to Huddersfield fans at the Etihad Stadium on March 1, 2017 play

Manchester City's Chilean goalkeeper Claudio Bravo gestures to Huddersfield fans at the Etihad Stadium on March 1, 2017

(AFP)

Claudio Bravo Guardiola salutes goalkeeper despite fans doubts
FA Cup Aguero ends drought in City cup romp
Joe Hart Guardiola rules out England goalkeeper's return
Guardiola Guardiola to select Man City goalkeepers game-by-game
Champions League Aguero stars as Manchester City sink Monaco in thriller
Manchester City Guardiola's side face Monaco reckoning
FA Cup Lacklustre City held by Huddersfield
Gabriel Jesus Man City's forward out for 'two to three months'
Champions League Monaco teen Mbappe starts against Manchester City

Pablo Zabaleta insists error-prone goalkeeper Claudio Bravo still retains the support of his Manchester City team-mates.

Bravo suffered another dispiriting night on Wednesday as his mistake gifted second tier Huddersfield the lead in an FA Cup fifth round replay at Eastlands.

The former Barcelona star, who was controversially signed by City boss Pep Guardiola to replace former first choice Joe Hart, allowed a tame Harry Bunn shot to pass under his body.

Bravo's blunder, coming after he conceded from all six of the shots he faced against Everton and Tottenham in January, led to the Chilean being taunted by his own fans following the mistake.

The 33-year-old, playing for just the second time in seven games after being dropped for Willy Caballero, was sarcastically applauded and cheered after making a save as City went on to win 5-1.

But City defender Zabaleta is confident Bravo will bounce back and he was quick to declare the squad's support for their beleaguered keeper.

"We know Claudio. It's not easy when you come to England, it's a different league," Zabaleta said.

"We are a team, we support each other. We know exactly what he can do for the team and that's it.

"We know how good he is and sometimes it is just about confidence. His distribution with the ball was really good."

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Kelechi Iheanacho Super Eagles striker looks dapper in Manchester City...bullet
2 Super Eagles Gernot Rohr release squad list for March friendly gamesbullet
3 Wales FA to appeal FIFA poppy mosaic finebullet

Football

Ivory Coast's Wilfried Bony, pictured in January 2017, turned down a move to China in the transfer window because he wants to prove he has the quality still to succeed
Wilfried Bony Ignored striker finding Stoke situation 'painful'
River Plate and Boca Juniors are the two most succesful club sides in Argentine football
Argentina Players paid to avert strike by government
Bayern Munich's striker Robert Lewandowski (C) celebrates the third goal with teammates during the German Cup DFB Pokal quarter-final football match against Schalke 04 March 1, 2017
Bundesliga Five things to look for in this week's round of fixtures
Atletico Madrid's forward Fernando Torres is evacuated in an ambulance due to an injury on March 2, 2017
Fernando Torres Clear CT scan allays fears over Atletico striker