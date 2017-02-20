Christian Bassogog AFCON 2017 star joins Chinese side Henan Jianye

The 21-year-old who scored on goal at the AFCON has joined Chinese side Henan Jianye from Danish side AaB Fodbold.

Christian Bassogog play Christian Bassogog joins Chinese side Henan Jianye (AFP)

After impressing at the Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon star Christian Bassogog has signed for a Chinese side Henan Jianye.

Bassogog was named the Best Player of AFCON 2017 after leading Cameroon to the title.

He started all Cameroon’s six games at this year's Nations Cup, scoring their 2-0 win over Ghana in the semi-finals.

Christian Bassogog play Christian Bassogog was named the Best Player of AFCON 2017 (Twitter)

 

"AaB have sold Bassogog to Chinese club Henan Jianye FC for a record transfer for AaB," the club said in a statement.

According to the forward, he chose to join the Henan Jianye because they gave him an offer he could not refuse. 

"Since the first day I got here, I received great treatment from everyone both inside and outside the club, and I really felt welcome both in the city of Aalborg and at the club," Bassogog told AeB official website.

"Now I've got an offer I could not refuse, and I look forward to new and exciting experiences in China. I want to thank my team-mates, coaches and the nice people in administration during our time together.

Christian Bassogog (L) and Sven Vandenbroeck play

Christian Bassogog (L) and Sven Vandenbroeck

(ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP/Getty Images)

 

"I must say a big special thanks to the supporters and not least my foster family - they all played a big role in the man I am today."

According to several reports, the 21-year-old was signed for $8.7m.

Bassogog started his career with Douala outfit Rainbow FC in Cameroon before he joined United Soccer League side Wilmington Hammerheads in April 2015.

Wilmington will get a part of the $8.7m Henan Jianye paid for the player in accordance with the deal they signed with AaB of Denmark.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

