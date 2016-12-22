Chisom Egbuchulam :  Rangers’ board displeased with top striker’s poaching

The Board of Rangers International FC of Enugu says its top striker, Chisom Egbuchulam, transferred his services to Tunisian club, Etoile Sportive Du Sahel without due consent.

Rangers’ Media Director Foster Chime said in a statement on Thursday in Enugu that the board noted the Tunisian “illegally poached Egbuchulam’’ as no agreement was reached.

“Rangers FC did not give any official permission to Egbuchulam to travel to Tunisia or approval to leave his primary assignment,’’ he said.

The media director explained that Rangers officially received a letter of interest in Egbuchulam which was replied and communicated to Etoile Sportive Du Sahel accordingly.

He said the club had insisted that Egbuchulam could only be transferred for a fee of 500,000 dollars and until then, he remained bonafide Rangers’ player till January 2018.

“The Rangers board also warns other interested clubs, including Etoile Sportive Du Sahel to steer clear of their player, Egbuchulam, but should open appropriate official communication.

“They should open communication channels with Rangers if interested in the player rather than circumventing the extant NFF, CAF and FIFA rules to poach our player.

“Rangers have officially communicated NFF, CAF and FIFA on the poaching of the player, by Etoile Sportive Du Sahel of Tunisia.

“The club also warns that it is ready to explore all means at its disposal to protect its player from this wanton act,’’ he added.