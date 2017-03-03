Chelsea Kante, Conte win Player, Coach of the Year at London Football Awards

After winning the Premier League with Leicester City last season, Kante has continued with his fine form for Chelsea this season.

N'Golo Kante play N'Golo Kante (REUTERS)

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante and his manager, Antonio Conte won Player and Coach of the Year at London Football Awards ceremony on Thursday, March 2.

Kante has been instrumental in Chelsea rise to the top of the Premier League table under Conte who is on course to win the Premier League title in his first season.

Ian Wright and N'Golo Kante play Ian Wright and N'Golo Kante (REUTERS)

Kante was a very influential member of the Leicester City squad that won the league title last season and has continued with his fine form for Chelsea this season.

Antonio Conte play Antonio Conte (REUTERS)

He was named the London Player of the Year on Thursday beating his teammate Diego Costa, Tottenham’s Dele Alli and Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez.

Conte’s switch to his favourite 3-4-3 has seen Chelsea rack up points to the top of the Premier League.

Dele Alli play Dele Alli (REUTERS)

 

The Italian who joined Chelsea last summer beat off competition from Tottenham's Mauricio Pochettino, Millwall's Neil Harris and Fulham's Slavisa Jokanovic.

Hugo Lloris play

Hugo Lloris

(REUTERS)

 

Spurs midfielder Alli was named Young Player of the Year, his teammate Hugo Lloris won Goalkeeper of the Year while Fulham's Tom Cairney won Football League player of the year.

Frank Lampard play Frank Lampard (REUTERS)

 

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard was given a recognition award for his service to football in the capital.

