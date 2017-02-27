Diego Costa Chelsea turned down £90M bid for striker from China

Tianjin Quanjian were ready to pay a signing fee of £90m for Costa which was however rejected by Chelsea.

Diego Costa play Chelsea rejected a £90m offer for Diego Costa from a Chinese club (Mark Leech / Offside)

Chelsea turned down a huge £90m for striker Diego Costa from Chinese Super League side, Tianjin Quanjian.

Costa was dropped by Chelsea manager Antonio Conte in January 2017 after a training ground bust-up which came after the striker’s head had been turned by a huge offer from China.

Antonio Conte and Diego Costa play Diego Costa fell out with Antonio Conte after he had his head turned by a huge offer from China (AFP/File)

 

According to reports, Costa was subject to a huge offer from China last month with Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjian willing to pay him £85million in wages over a three-year contract.

Tianjin Quanjian managed by former defender Fabio Cannavaro were ready to pay a signing fee of £90m which was however rejected by Chelsea.

That sign-on fee would have made Costa the second most expensive player in the world behind Paul Pogba.

The Brazilian-born striker reportedly had his head turned by the off which led to his falling out with his boss.

Diego Costa play Costa scored in Chelsea's recent 3-1 victory over Swansea (AFP/Getty Images)

He was subsequently dropped for Chelsea’s trip to Leicester City in January although the club claimed he was injured.

He has since returned to Chelsea line-up and scored in their 3-1 home win over Swansea in the Premier League on Saturday, February 25.

