Chelsea turned down a huge £90m for striker Diego Costa from Chinese Super League side, Tianjin Quanjian.

Costa was dropped by Chelsea manager Antonio Conte in January 2017 after a training ground bust-up which came after the striker’s head had been turned by a huge offer from China.

According to reports, Costa was subject to a huge offer from China last month with Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjian willing to pay him £85million in wages over a three-year contract.

Tianjin Quanjian managed by former defender Fabio Cannavaro were ready to pay a signing fee of £90m which was however rejected by Chelsea.

That sign-on fee would have made Costa the second most expensive player in the world behind Paul Pogba.

The Brazilian-born striker reportedly had his head turned by the off which led to his falling out with his boss.

He was subsequently dropped for Chelsea’s trip to Leicester City in January although the club claimed he was injured.