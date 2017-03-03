Victor Moses Chelsea coach, Conte says wing-back deserves new contract

Chelsea manager, Conte said the forward deserved the contract, describing him as a ‘good guy with great technique’.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte says Victor Moses deserves a new contract at the club

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte believes Nigeria international Victor Moses deserves his new contract at the club.

Moses has been a key performer for Chelsea so far this season and has been rewarded with a new contract.

Ahead of their trip to West Ham on Monday, March 6, Conte said the forward deserved the contract,  describing him as a ‘good guy with great technique’.

 

It’s a new lease on life for the 26-year-old who has thrice been sent out on loan since joining Chelsea in 2012.

Moses has played at Liverpool, Stoke City and West Ham before he was given a chance by Conte when the Italian took over the club last summer.

Antonio Conte play Antonio Conte says Moses is a good guy with a great technique (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

 

After initially struggling to get games at the club, Moses was given the role of a wing-back in Conte’s 3-4-3 formation in October 2016.

In that role as a wing-back, the 26-year-old became reborn and has been a consistent figure in Chelsea’s fantastic run to the top of the Premier League table.

According to Squawka, in 25 Premier League appearances this season, Moses has completed 70% of his take-on, won 29 tackles, created 18 chances, registered two assists and scored three goals.

Moses’ impressive form so far this season has reportedly attracted the interest from Barcelona and Chelsea moved fast to tie him to the club until 2021.

Victor Moses and Michael Emenalo play Moses says he is enjoying his time at Chelsea (Chelsea FC)

 

Delighted to have signed a new contract with Chelsea FC. I feel at home at Stamford Bridge and am looking forward to the future!” the Chelsea No 15 wrote on Twitter after signing the new deal.

I feel very excited. I’m delighted to be here for another few years now and to sign a new deal,” Moses told Chelsea official website.

Now it’s time to concentrate on the team and keep working hard to make sure we win games and try to win the Premier League this season.

“We’re having a great season, I’m enjoying my football and we have a good manager here that has given every single one of us confidence. I just want to keep on enjoying it and working hard for the team.

Critics have praised Moses as one of the most important players at Chelsea and Technical Director of the club Michael Emenalo says the new contract ‘is a testament to Victor’s hard work and dedication to succeed’.

