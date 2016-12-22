Chapecoense :  Brazilian club receives Copa Sudamericana title

Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

It was an emotional moment as De Nes Filho called Nacional representative Daniel Jimenez - wearing a Chapecoense scarf - to the stage as they embraced.

Plinio David de Nes Filho play Chapecoense have received the Copa Sudamericana trophy (AP)

Brazilian club Chapecoense have finally received the 2016 Copa Sudamericana trophy after losing almost their entire team in a plane crash.

Chapecoense Real lost almost their entire team when the plane there were travelling in crashed in Medellin, Colombia on Monday, November 28.

The team was on their way to the first leg final of the Copa Sudamericana against Atletico Nacional of Colombia when the fatal plane crash happened.

After the crash, Atletico National sent a request to South American football confederation CONMEBOL to hand the title which the association agreed to.

Plinio David de Nes Filho play new president of Chapecoense, Plinio David de Nes Filho expressed his gratitude for the love the club received from world football (EPA)

 

At the draw for the 2017 Copa Sudamericana and Libertadores on Wednesday, December 21, the new president of Chapecoense, Plinio David de Nes Filho received the trophy.

It was an emotional moment as De Nes Filho called Nacional representative Daniel Jimenez - wearing a Chapecoense scarf - to the stage as they embraced.

Plinio David de Nes Filho and Daniel Jimenez play Plinio David de Nes Filho and a rep of Nacional embraced in an emotional moment (EPA)

De Nes Filho thanked the footballing community for their support and solidarity following the fatal plane crash and also expressed his gratitude to Nacional for giving up the Copa Sudamericana title.

"I would like to thank everyone, all the nations. But let me, in a very special way, a very tender and grateful way, on behalf of our club, Chape, to share the trophy we just received with the one who gave us this possibility, with their gesture of humanity and respect. Of dignity and demonstration of kindness," De Nes Filho said before holding the trophy together with Jimenez.

Chapecoense Real play A tribute video of Chapecoense’s road to the final of the Copa Sudamericana was played (REUTERS)

 

A tribute video was later played celebrating the Chapecoense’s road to the final of the Copa Sudamericana.

They were later drawn in Group Seven in next year's Libertadores, alongside Uruguay's Nacional, Lanus of Argentina and Venezuelan outfit Zulia.

