Champions League Injury-cursed Reus to miss Dortmund's Benfica clash

Germany winger Marco Reus will miss Borussia Dortmund's Champions League, last 16, second-leg clash at home to Benfica on Wednesday due to a hamstring injury, coach Thomas Tuchel said Saturday.

Dortmund's forward Marco Reus falls during the German First division Bundesliga football match against Bayer 04 Leverkusen March 4, 2017 play

Dortmund's forward Marco Reus falls during the German First division Bundesliga football match against Bayer 04 Leverkusen March 4, 2017

(dpa/AFP)

Gareth Bale Real Madrid star banned for two games over red card

Reus limped off on 44 minutes of Dortmund's 6-2 rout of Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga with a suspected tear in his left hamstring.

"It's sad news, he (Reus) has been playing very consistently for weeks and at a high level," said Tuchel.

"It's an enormous loss which tarnishes the win."

Dortmund are looking to overturn a 1-0 defeat from the first leg at Benfica.

The 27-year-old Reus missed Germany's 2014 World Cup campaign after tearing ankle ligaments in a warm-up match before Brazil and then missed out on a place in the squad for Euro 2016 with a pelvic injury.

With Reus sidelined, the pressure will be on star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to get the goals to put Dortmund in the quarter-finals of Europe for the first time since 2013/14.

The Gabon hot-shot now has 21 league goals to make him Germany's top scorer this season after he scored with a well-taken shot and second-half header against Leverkusen.

But he could have landed in hot-water with club bosses for having the logo of outfitters Nike shaved into his hair cut -- a potentially embarrassing move for his club Dortmund, who are sponsored by Puma.

"If I am interpreting that correctly, that must be his personal sponsor," said Dortmund's director of sport Michael Zorc.

"That can't be repeated often. We'll talk about that."

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

