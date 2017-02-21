Carlo Ancelotti Bayern Munich coach must explain explicit gesture

Ancelotti to explain his behaviour in an exchange with Hertha fans whilst going down the tunnel after a Bayern match.
The German Football Federation have asked the usually affable Ancelotti to explain his behaviour in an exchange with Hertha fans whilst going down the tunnel after Bayern earned a late 1-1 draw in Berlin.
"Ancelotti has been asked to submit a statement on the events that transpired after FC Bayern’s match at Hertha Berlin on Saturday," a Bayern Munich statement said Monday.
"The FC Bayern head coach will of course comply with this request."
Ancelotti said Sunday he had suffered a rush of blood to the head after he was spat upon.
"Yes, I made that gesture after I was spat on," the former Real Madrid, Chelsea and PSG coach admitted to German TV channel ARD, shortly after his charges had scored a 96th minute equaliser.