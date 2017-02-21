Carlo Ancelotti Bayern Munich coach must explain explicit gesture

Ancelotti to explain his behaviour in an exchange with Hertha fans whilst going down the tunnel after a Bayern match.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Carlo Ancelotti must explain why he stuck a finger up at a group of Hertha Berlin fans play

Carlo Ancelotti must explain why he stuck a finger up at a group of Hertha Berlin fans

(AFP/File)

Bundesliga Five things we learned about German league
Ancelotti Bayern Munich coach shows Hertha fans the middle finger
Last gasp Lewandowski saves Bayern in Berlin
Bundesliga Lahm backs Bayern's struggling Mueller in Berlin
Ancelotti Bayern Munich coach backs Wenger to beat Arsenal slump
Champions League Bayern drop Mueller for Arsenal clash
Champions League Wenger determined to end Arsenal's last 16 curse
Mats Hummels Not conceding key to beat Arsenal, says Bayern's defender

Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti has been asked to explain how he lost his calm and stuck a finger up at a group of Hertha Berlin fans at the weekend.

The German Football Federation have asked the usually affable Ancelotti to explain his behaviour in an exchange with Hertha fans whilst going down the tunnel after Bayern earned a late 1-1 draw in Berlin.

"Ancelotti has been asked to submit a statement on the events that transpired after FC Bayern’s match at Hertha Berlin on Saturday," a Bayern Munich statement said Monday.

"The FC Bayern head coach will of course comply with this request."

Ancelotti said Sunday he had suffered a rush of blood to the head after he was spat upon.

"Yes, I made that gesture after I was spat on," the former Real Madrid, Chelsea and PSG coach admitted to German TV channel ARD, shortly after his charges had scored a 96th minute equaliser.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 UEFA Executives seek to limit leaders' termsbullet
2 Wales FA to appeal FIFA poppy mosaic finebullet
3 Kelechi Iheanacho City manager, Guardiola reveals why he didn’t play...bullet

Football

Sergio Aguero warms up ahead of Manchester City's FA Cup game against Huddersfield Town at the John Smith stadium on February 18, 2017
Pep Guardiola Man City's manager keen to keep peace with Aguero
Sevilla's new signing Stevan Jovetic (R) poses the club's President Pepe Castro (C) and Sports Director Ramon Rodriguez Verdejo, during official presentation in Seville, on January 10, 2017
Sevilla Monchi's magic leads spanish club into Europe's elite
Martunis has sometimes been described as Christiano Ronaldo's 'adopted son'
Ronaldo Player's Indonesian protege hit by injury
Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic (C) heads the ball to score but is ruled offside during their UEFA Europa League round of 32 first-leg match against Saint-Etienne, at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, on February 16, 2017
Manchester United Mourinho eying changes for Europa League St Etienne 2nd leg