Carli Lloyd Manchester City sign US women's star

The 34-year-old United States captain arrives from the Houston Dash and will play in the 2017 Spring Series.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Carli Lloyd (right) celebrates a goal against the Netherlands in Atlanta, Georgia, on September 18, 2016 play

Carli Lloyd (right) celebrates a goal against the Netherlands in Atlanta, Georgia, on September 18, 2016

(Getty/AFP/File)

Paul Hamilton Former Super Eagles coach loses his left leg
Borussia Dortmund Fans attack children of visiting Leipzig - police
Hooliganism Sweden bans fans covering face to curb stadium violence
Mario Goetze Dortmund's Tuchel plays down star's exclusion
Bundesliga Five things we learned about the league
Asisat Oshoala Arsenal Ladies confirm sale of forward to Chinese club, Dalian Quanjian
Nasser Al-Khelaifi PSG boss ready for intense times
Asisat Oshoala Super Falcons star pictured in Dalian Quanjian jersey
Bundesliga Five things we learned about the league
Bundesliga Dortmund apologise to Leipzig over fans' violence

FIFA Women's Player of the Year Carli Lloyd has joined Manchester City on a short-term contract, the English club announced on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old United States captain arrives from the Houston Dash and will play in the 2017 Spring Series, the FA Women's Cup and the Women's Champions League.

Lloyd has won 232 international caps and scored a hat-trick, including a goal from 55 yards, in the United States' 5-2 win over Japan in the 2015 World Cup final.

"I'm incredibly excited to be joining Manchester City, a club which is leading the development of women's football both on and off the pitch," Lloyd told the City website.

"Having played in the US throughout my career, the chance to fulfil a long-held ambition to test myself in a new footballing environment, as well as playing in the Champions League, is something I am relishing."

The move will see Lloyd link up with England internationals including captain Steph Houghton, defender Lucy Bronze and striker Toni Duggan.

Lloyd, who has also scored the winning goal in two Olympic finals, will begin training with her new team-mates next month.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 UEFA Executives seek to limit leaders' termsbullet
2 Wales FA to appeal FIFA poppy mosaic finebullet
3 Super Eagles Gernot Rohr confirms friendly against Senegalbullet

Football

Real Madrid's coach Zinedine Zidane gestures during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg football match against SSC Napoli February 15, 2017
Zidane Benzema makes Real Madrid click
(From R) Portugal's midfielder Adrien Silva, Portugal's midfielder Joao Mario, Portugal's midfielder Andre Gomes, Portugal's midfielder Joao Moutinho, Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal's defender Pepe, Portugal's forward Ricardo Quaresma and Portugal's defender Bruno Alves pose with the trophy as they celebrate after beating France during the Euro 2016 final football match at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on July 10, 2016.
Euro 2024 Turkey confirms bid to host tournament
Olivier Giroud, Shkodran Mustafi, Gabriel Paulista
Arsenal Twitter users troll club fans after 5-1 defeat to Munich in Champions League
Real Madrid's midfielder Toni Kroos celebrates a goal during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg football match against SSC Napoli February 15, 2017
Champions League Real Madrid bounce back to beat Napoli