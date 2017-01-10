Carl Ikeme Super Eagles goalkeeper says he will not watch AFCON 2017

Disappointment at not playing at the 2017 AFCON with Nigeria, Ikeme says he will avoid watching the tournament.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Carl Ikeme play Carl Ikeme (Complete Sports)

Nigeria Vs Algeria Super Eagles beat Desert Warriors 3-1
Super Eagles NFF send flight tickets to players ahead of Algeria clash
World Cup Qualifier Rohr calls up Akpeyi to replace Ikeme
AFCON 2017 Troubled tournament prep for minnows Zimbabwe
Super Eagles Iwobi, Iheanacho arrive camp ahead of Algeria clash
Super Eagles Akpeyi to replace Ikeme in goal against Algeria
Carl Ikeme Gernot Rohr visits Super Eagles goalkeeper in England

After missing out on a chance to play at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Super Eagles goalkeeper Carl Ikeme says he will not be watching.

AFCON 2017 kicks off on Saturday, January 14 in Gabon and three times winners, Nigeria will not be playing in the tournament after losing the qualification spot to Egypt.

Disappointment at not playing, Ikeme says he will avoid watching the tournament.

Carl Ikeme play Carl Ikeme is disappointment at not playing at the AFCON with the Super Eagles (Goal.com)

ALSO READ: Super Eagles coach visits Rohr in England

We didn’t qualify this year which was a big disappointment,” the Wolves goalkeeper told Daily Mail.

I’ll try and avoid watching the Cup of Nations because we’re not there. Our focus is on the World Cup now."

Ikeme is not the only Super Eagles player disappointed at not playing at the AFCON 2017.

Striker Odion Ighalo in December 2016 described Nigeria’s absence from the tournament as a ‘sad chapter for Nigerian football’.

"I felt bad - not just me but Nigerians as a whole are not happy," the Watford striker to BBC Sport.

"Seeing teams playing in the Nations Cup and you see yourself at home you know you're not going to the Nations Cup that's when I' m going to feel bad.

The Super Eagles have won the AFCON title three times.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star makes first public appearance with...bullet
2 Samuel Eto'o Veteran striker not for sale, says Antalyaspor chiefbullet
3 Ahmed Musa Nigerian forward nets brace as Leicester beat Evertonbullet

Football

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo Jnr
FIFA Best Player Of The Year Football stars hit green carpet with their partners
Cristiano Ronaldo
FIFA Best Player Of The Year Check out who Super Eagles captain, coach voted for
Shooting Stars
Shooting Stars Media Officer says fans should expect better team in new season
Nathan Ake
Nathan Ake Can youngster make it at Chelsea?