Carl Ikeme Super Eagles goalkeeper says he will not watch AFCON 2017

After missing out on a chance to play at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Super Eagles goalkeeper Carl Ikeme says he will not be watching.

AFCON 2017 kicks off on Saturday, January 14 in Gabon and three times winners, Nigeria will not be playing in the tournament after losing the qualification spot to Egypt.

Disappointment at not playing, Ikeme says he will avoid watching the tournament.

“We didn’t qualify this year which was a big disappointment,” the Wolves goalkeeper told Daily Mail.

“I’ll try and avoid watching the Cup of Nations because we’re not there. Our focus is on the World Cup now."

Ikeme is not the only Super Eagles player disappointed at not playing at the AFCON 2017.

Striker Odion Ighalo in December 2016 described Nigeria’s absence from the tournament as a ‘sad chapter for Nigerian football’.

"I felt bad - not just me but Nigerians as a whole are not happy," the Watford striker to BBC Sport.

"Seeing teams playing in the Nations Cup and you see yourself at home you know you're not going to the Nations Cup that's when I' m going to feel bad.”

The Super Eagles have won the AFCON title three times.