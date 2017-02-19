Super Eagles number one goalkeeper Carl Ikeme has made his 200th appearances for Championship side, Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Ikeme progressed through Wolverhampton Wanderers' academy and made the first team squad in their 2003–04 Premier League season.

After a series of loan moves, the goalkeeper has become an established member of the Wolves first team.

The 30-year-old made his 200th appearance for Wolves in their 1-0 home defeat to Wigan in a Championship game on Tuesday, February 14.

“Happy and proud of made my 200th appearance this week @wolves hopefully a lot more to come,” the goalkeeper wrote on his social media after the game.