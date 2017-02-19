Carl Ikeme Super Eagles goalkeeper makes 200 appearances for Wolves

Ikeme made his 200th appearance for Wolves in their 1-0 home defeat to Wigan in a Championship game on Tuesday, February 14.

Carl Ikeme play Carl Ikeme makes his 200th appearance for Wolves (AMA Sports Photo Agency )

Super Eagles number one goalkeeper Carl Ikeme has made his 200th appearances for Championship side, Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Ikeme progressed through Wolverhampton Wanderers' academy and made the first team squad in their 2003–04 Premier League season.

After a series of loan moves, the goalkeeper has become an established member of the Wolves first team.

ALSO READ: Super Eagles coach visits Ikeme in England

 

The 30-year-old made his 200th appearance for Wolves in their 1-0 home defeat to Wigan  in a Championship game on Tuesday, February 14.

“Happy and proud of made my 200th appearance this week @wolves hopefully a lot more to come,” the goalkeeper wrote on his social media after the game.

Carl Ikeme and Eden Hazard play Carl Ikeme made his 201st appearance against Chelsea on Saturday (Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images)

 

He made his 201st appearance some days later but could not prevent another home defeat this time against Chelsea who 2-0 in a fifth round FA Cup game on Saturday, February 18.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

