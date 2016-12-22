Home > Pulse Sports > Football >

CAF Player of the Year :  Mahrez, Aubameyan, Mane make final three

CAF Player of the Year Mahrez, Aubameyan, Mane make final three

Mahrez is favourite to win the award after leading Leicester City to a shocking Premier League win in 2016.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mohammed Salah, Islam Slimani, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Riyad Mahrez and Sadio Mane play Finalist for CAF Player of the Year Award (CAF)

Riyad Mahrez Algeria forward favourite for African player award
CAF African Player of the Year Mikel, Musa, Iheanacho shortlisted
CAF Confederation Cup African giants Etoile, Mazembe in showdown
Yaya Toure Cote d'Ivorie midfielder blast CAF after losing Player of the Year to Aubameyang
CAF African Player of the Year Aubameyang, Mahrez make 5-man shortlist
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Aubameyang named CAF Player of the Year
Glo-CAF Awards 2016 edition to hold in January 2017
CAF African Player of the Year Mikel Obi proud of nomination
Zamalek Egyptian club chase 'miracle' in CAF Champions League final

The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) have released their final three-man shortlist for the 2016 African Player of the Year award.

CAF cut a long list of nominees to just three ahead of the Glo-CAF Awards night in Abuja where the winner will be announced in January 2017.

Holder Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang makes the list; he won the award in 2015 for his impressive form for Bundesliga side, Borussia Dortmund.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang play Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (AFP)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wins African Player of the Year award play Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the current holder of the award

 

Algeria international Riyad Mahrez also makes the list and is favourite to win the award after leading Leicester City to a shocking Premier League win in the year under review.

Claudio Ranieri and his wife Rosanna play Mahrez won the Premier League with Leicester City in 2016 (Action Images via Reuters / John CliftonLivepic)

Riyad Mahrez play Mahrez recently won the 2016 BBC African Player of the Year award (BBC)

 

He also won the BBC African Player of Year earlier in December.

Mahrez scored 17 goals and had 12 assists to help Leicester City win their first league title in history.

Senegal international and Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has also been shortlisted.

Sadio Mane play Sadio Mane (AFP)

 

For the African Player of the Year (Based in Africa), the final nominees are Mamelodi Sundowns players Uganda goalkeeper Dennis Onyango, Zimbabwe striker Khama Billiat and midfielder Rainford Kalaba.

African Player of the Year (in alphabetical order)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon & Borussia Dortmund)

Riyad Mahrez (Algeria & Leicester City)

Sadio Mané (Senegal & Liverpool)

African Player of the Year – Based in Africa

Denis Onyango (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Khama Billiat (Zimbabwe & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Rainford Kalaba (Zambia & TP Mazembe)

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star take his girlfriend out for a date nightbullet
2 John Mikel Obi Chelsea midfielder rejects N82M per week offer from...bullet
3 Super Falcons NFF got ‘only’ N18M for 2016 AWCONbullet

Football

Alan Pardew guided Crystal Palace to the 2016 FA Cup final but their recent Premier League form has been poor
Alan Pardew Crystal Palace sack manager
Juventus' head coach Massimiliano Allegri attends a press conference in the Qatari capital Doha on December 22, 2016
Italian Super Cup No plane advantage for Juventus, says Allegri
Super Falcons
Ngozi Okobi Super Falcons midfielder says street protest was embarrassing
Senegal's supporters cheer their team in September 2016 in Dakar
FIFA World Rankings Senegal finish year top of Africa rankings