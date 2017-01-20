CAF Confederation Cup Wikki Tourists ready for continental competition, says Chairman

The Chairman disclosed that the team was optimistic of getting to the final or semi-finals of the competition at worst.

Wikki Tourists play

Wikki Tourists

(NPFL)

Alhaji Isa Matori, Chairman, Wikki Toutists FC of Bauchi on Friday said that the team was ready to execute its African Football Confederation (CAF) Confederation Cup matches.

Matori said told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi that the club had prepared adequately to prosecute the competition’s games.

“As a matter of fact, we are very much prepared; we have been able to recruit a qualified coach who is familiar with the terrain in international football.

“And it is the same technical crew that we recruited that engaged qualified players that have tasted international competitions, therefore, we are very much ready.

“And I am sure we will go beyond the preliminaries and we will even go beyond the groups stage,’’ he said.

Matori also disclosed that the team was optimistic of getting to the final or semi-finals of the competition at worst.

“We have recruited 12 new players and we have five of our players who were in the feeder team and we have upgraded them to the senior team because of their performance during last season.

“In fact, one of them is a regular in the team, and we will keep on encouraging them so that in the next few weeks or so, they will take over their rightful positions,’’ he said.

On the club’s first match with Nassarawa Utd in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), Matori said that the team during the game tried their best.

“However, goal didn’t come and that is football for you.

“You can do all what you can, but if the goal didn’t come, there is nothing anybody can do.

“And we are happy that we got a draw, the champions Enugu Rangers were beaten at home and that is really football,’’ he said.

The chairman said that the last match had made the management of the club know some its lapses which assisted them during the club various encounters.

“And it has encouraged us to know where our weakness are and the coaches are there and I hope that they will correct that area of weakness,’’ he added.

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

