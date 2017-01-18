CAF Champions League Rangers to unveil additional 5 players

Rangers International FC of Enugu is to unveil additional five players ahead of its first leg of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League.

The club’s Coach, Imama Amapakabo, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Wednesday that the club would unveil the five players on Monday.

NAN reports that Rangers will be visiting JS Saoura of Algeria on Feb. 10 for its first leg of the CAF Champions League.

It will host the Algerian club on Feb. 17 in Enugu for the second leg.

The club had unveiled six players on Saturday while it retained 24 of its old players, who were instrumental to its winning of the 2015/2016 Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) after 32 years of trophy drought.

Amapakabo said that the club would have a full squad of 35 players as expected by CAF.

“We are going to unveil five more players to add to the six we unveiled on Saturday while retaining 24 of our old players to complete the 35-man squad as stipulated by CAF.

“For the NPFL, we are unveiling five youth players from our team B to also act as standby for our local derbies,’’ he said.

The coach urged the club’s fans to have faith in its ability to bounce back to its winning ways.

“The new and fire-brand players we have recently signed-in are gradually acclimatising with Rangers’ pattern of play.

“I believe that with time, the goals and winnings will flow.

“I want our fans to look at the brighter side of the future,’’ he said.

NAN reports that Rangers lost to Abia Warriors FC, Umuahia, 2 -1 on alleged bias officiating by the central referee, Hadiza Musa.

The NPFL champions, Rangers, will tackle Nasarawa United FC, Lafia, by 4.00p.m on Wednesday (today) in a mid-week NPFL match Day Two fixture in Lafia.

