CAF Champions League Rangers to entertain fans with soft drinks

Rangers International FC has started negotiations with two beverage companies to supply soft drinks to  entertain  spectators during its matches at the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Champions League.

Rangers Marketing Manager Ignatius Okafor made the disclosure to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Thursday.

Rangers will be visiting JS Saoura of Algeria on Feb. 10 for its first leg of the CAF Champions League. It will host the Algerian club on Feb. 17 in Enugu for the second leg.

Okafor said that the club had opened talks with Nigeria Bottling Company, makers of Coca-Cola drinks and Chi Limited makers of Chivita drinks.

“We intend to partner with the beverage companies to supply soft drinks at the normal market price during matches at The Cathedral – Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.

“The chilled soft drinks from these two reputable companies will provide the needed entertainment and relaxation for our fans, visitors and football spectators in general,’’ he said.

The marketing manager revealed that one of the companies would also supply some of its snacks to complement the soft drinks.

“We are also looking at having some snacks, which will be supplied by one of the companies – Chi Limited popularly called House of Chi,’’ he said.

Okafor noted that the club had been waxing strong in production of Rangers branded table water and popcorn before now.

“The club is also looking at producing one or two local snacks to add to the entertainment experience at The Cathedral, especially for people coming to Enugu for the very first time,’’ he said.

The Cathedral -Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu – has a seating capacity of 22,000 spectators.

The stadium is expected to be filled to the brim during Rangers’ continental ties as it is normally seen during important local football derbies.

