CAF Champions League NFF says Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium not ready for competition

The Federation's Director of Competitions said the deplorable condition of facilities at the stadium was nothing to write home about.

  • Published:
Mr Bola Oyeyode, Director of Competitions, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), says the current state of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium is below standard for Africa Football Confederation (CAF) competitions.

Oyeyode, who made the assertion on Thursday in Enugu while speaking with newsmen, said the deplorable condition of facilities at the stadium was nothing to write home about.

“With the current condition of the stadium, I doubt if CAF will consider the stadium as a venue for its matches,’’ he said.

He urged the Enugu State Government to commence an upgrade of the facilities to ensure the stadium would be approved when CAF delegates come for inspection.

“The structure needs to wear a new look, the rooms are untidy for human use and equally lots of plumbing work need to be done,’’ he said.

Oyeyode said that there were some facilities that needed to be provided, especially for the match officials.

“The stadium needs Wifi network coverage for international observers and the media for proper coverage of matches.

“At the moment, the stadium stands at 40 percent for CAF approval because we cannot sacrifice people’s health, service and comfort on the altar of mediocrity,’’ he said.

He said the pitch was an artificial one and was still good but needed maintenance, adding that the dressing rooms, the toilets and the stadium seats needed to be cleaned.

Oyeyode advised that wood pitch panels be removed from the stadium as they could cause fire.

He said that government needed to come out and put the stadium in order as Rangers would be participating in the CAF Champions League.

