Franck Ribery is back from a five-week injury lay off and will be on the bench for Bayern Bundesliga game with Hamburg this weekend, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.

The charismatic 33-year-old French winger tore thigh muscles in training in January.

"He's ready, I think we'll start him on the bench," said Ancelotti, who confirmed that Spanish midfielder Xabi Alonso would be unavailable for the game.