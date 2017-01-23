Bundesliga Calhanoglu breaks Leverkusen penalty curse

The Turkish international winger drilled home from the spot on 36 minutes to put his side 2-0 up.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Leverkusen's midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu scores 3:1 during the German first division Bundesliga football match of Bayer Leverkusen vs Hertha BSC Berlin in Leverkusen, western Germany, on January 22, 2017 play

Leverkusen's midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu scores 3:1 during the German first division Bundesliga football match of Bayer Leverkusen vs Hertha BSC Berlin in Leverkusen, western Germany, on January 22, 2017

(AFP)

Borussia Dortmund Piszczek rescues team at 10-man Bremen
Euro 2024 Germany to apply to host tournament
Aubameyang Striker 'will never join Bayern', but drops exit hint
Bundesliga Ancelotti demands Bayern run hot at icy Freiburg
Bundesliga Bayern's Robben wants show of strength at Freiburg
John Obi Mikel Midfielder loses another game with new club, Tianjin TEDA
AFCON 2017 Aubameyang promises better by hosts Gabon
Louis Van Gaal Dutch Ex-Man Utd manager quits football
Xabi Alonso Bayern Munich midfielder to retire at end of current season
Borussia Dortmund Ramos set to join China's Chongqing

Hakan Calhanoglu finally broke Bayer Leverkusen's penalty curse this season with the first of his two goals in Sunday's 3-1 Bundesliga win at home to Hertha Berlin.

The Turkish international winger drilled home from the spot on 36 minutes to put his side 2-0 up - holding his nerve after Leverkusen had failed to convert all five spot-kicks they had been previously awarded this season.

Calhanoglu, who had a penalty saved in November's 3-2 defeat to RB Leipzig, slotted home after a handball from Berlin defender Marvin Plattenhardt on a Julian Brandt cross.

"I am very relieved. I could feel a bit of pressure, but I know I can score penalties," said the 22-year-old Calhanoglu, who scored his first double in the Bundesliga.

"We took our chances and everything fitted together today."

Leverkusen took the lead in scrappy style at the BayArena when Turkey defender Omer Toprak stabbed home on 12 minutes after Javier Hernandez had failed to connect with his shot.

Calhanoglu's penalty made it 2-0 before Berlin's Swiss midfielder Valentin Stocker pulled a goal back just before the break when he fired home at the post from a corner and it finished 2-1 at the break.

Berlin's USA international John Anthony Brooks then cleared Hernandez's header off the line on 57 minutes, which means "Chicharito" has now gone 1,200 minutes without scoring for Leverkusen.

His last goal was in a 2-0 win over Dortmund on October 1.

At the other end, only a superb save from Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno denied Hertha striker Vedad Ibisevic from close range with 25 minutes to go.

CSKA Moscow's defender Vasili Berezutski (L) and CSKA Moscow's Israeli midfielder Bibras Natcho (C) vie for the ball with Leverkusen's midfielder Kevin Kampl during the UEFA Champions League football match on November 22, 2016 play

CSKA Moscow's defender Vasili Berezutski (L) and CSKA Moscow's Israeli midfielder Bibras Natcho (C) vie for the ball with Leverkusen's midfielder Kevin Kampl during the UEFA Champions League football match on November 22, 2016

(AFP)

Leverkusen put the result beyond doubt when Kevin Kampl was allowed to put in a cross unchallenged and left winger Calhanoglu crashed his shot home on 88 minutes for the three points.

The result lifts Leverkusen to eighth while Hertha finish the weekend dropping from third to fifth.

Later, Mainz dropped to 11th after being held to a goalless draw at home to Cologne, who remain three points outside the top six.

Leaders Bayern Munich maintained their three-point lead at the top of the table with a 2-1 win at Freiburg on Friday thanks to two Robert Lewandowski goals.

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Chris Enahoro Ace Nigerian tennis promoter dies at 80bullet
2 Klopp Liverpool not being treated fairly over Matipbullet
3 Amaju Pinnick NFF president gets FIFA appointmentbullet

Football

Monaco mildfielder Gabriel Boschilia celebrates after scoring a goal during the French L1 match against Lorient on January 22, 2017 at the Louis II Stadium in Monaco
Ligue 1 Monaco thrash Lorient to go clear at top of the table
Barcelona's forward Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Spanish league football match SD Eibar vs FC Barcelona at the Ipurua stadium in Eibar on January 22, 2017
La Liga Barcelona, Sevilla maintain pressure on Madrid
Juventus' forward Paulo Dybala from Argentina celebrates after scoring during the Serie A match against Lazio at the Juventus Stadium in Turin on January 22, 2017
Serie A Dzeko to the rescue as Roma stay in title hunt
Morocco's head coach Herve Renard conducts a training session on January 22, 2017 in Bitam, during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Gabon
AFCON 2017 Morocco hoping to dump Ivory Coast