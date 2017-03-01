Brown Ideye Nigerian striker says China move was an ‘opportunity he needed’

Olympiacos and Tianjin Teda have agreed on a deal for Ideye and the striker has flown to China to complete the signing.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Brown Ideye play Brown Ideye (ACTION IMAGES / DPI / NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Super Eagles Rohr says no limit to China-based players
Brown Ideye Super Eagles striker to join Mikel in China
Odion Ighalo Striker now Nigeria’s most expensive player
Noah Joel Sarenren Bazee The German striker Rohr wants for the Super Eagles
Ogenyi Onazi Nigerian midfielder rejects mega move to China
Brown Ideye Striker out of Olympiacos squad amidst China move report
Brown Ideye Nigerian player joins Mikel in China

Nigerian striker Brown Ideye has made a statement following his move from Olympiacos to Chinese Super League side, Tianjin Teda.

Olympiacos and Tianjin Teda have agreed on a deal for Ideye and the striker has flown to China to complete the signing.

In a statement written on his Instagram page, Ideye revealed that the move to China was an opportunity he needed.

Today Ill fly to China to sign for Tianjin Teda Football club. The opportunity came about quite suddenly and is one I felt I needed to take, after much thought and deliberation,” the 28-year-old said.

Brown Ideye play Brown Ideye (Twitter/Olympiacos FC)

 

The striker also revealed that he rejected offers from China in 2016 but never thought about leaving Europe.

In the statement, the Super Eagles striker thanked Olympiacos president and fans for their support during his time at the club.

 “The club is truly one of the best run clubs I’ve come across, where everything is done to enhance our performance on the pitch and I must thank all the staff from CEO down who have made myself and my family feel so welcome,” the striker said. 

Brown Ideye play Brown Ideye (Instagram/Brown Ideye)

 

Ideye joins his national team captain John Mikel Obi who joined Tianjin Teda in January.

The striker scored 13 goals in his first season in Greece to help Olympiacos win the league title in Greece and has also scored 15 goals in all competition this season.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Wales FA to appeal FIFA poppy mosaic finebullet
2 UEFA Executives seek to limit leaders' termsbullet
3 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid star adds another Bugatti to his...bullet

Football

Kelechi Iheanacho
Kelechi Iheanacho Super Eagles striker looks dapper in Manchester City DSQUARED2 suit
Amaju Pinnick
CAF Elections Sports minister endorses NFF’s Pinnick backing of Ahmad
Chisom Egbuchulam
Chisom Egbuchulam Enugu Rangers striker joins Swedish club, BK Hacken
Ogenyi Onazi
Ogenyi Onazi Nigerian midfielder rejects mega move to China