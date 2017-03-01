Nigerian striker Brown Ideye has made a statement following his move from Olympiacos to Chinese Super League side, Tianjin Teda.

Olympiacos and Tianjin Teda have agreed on a deal for Ideye and the striker has flown to China to complete the signing.

In a statement written on his Instagram page, Ideye revealed that the move to China was an opportunity he needed.

“Today Ill fly to China to sign for Tianjin Teda Football club. The opportunity came about quite suddenly and is one I felt I needed to take, after much thought and deliberation,” the 28-year-old said.

The striker also revealed that he rejected offers from China in 2016 but never thought about leaving Europe.

In the statement, the Super Eagles striker thanked Olympiacos president and fans for their support during his time at the club.

“The club is truly one of the best run clubs I’ve come across, where everything is done to enhance our performance on the pitch and I must thank all the staff from CEO down who have made myself and my family feel so welcome,” the striker said.

Ideye joins his national team captain John Mikel Obi who joined Tianjin Teda in January.

The striker scored 13 goals in his first season in Greece to help Olympiacos win the league title in Greece and has also scored 15 goals in all competition this season.