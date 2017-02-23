Brown Ideye Nigerian player joins Mikel in China

He will play alongside Super Eagles team-mate John Mikel Obi and Gabon international Malick Evouna.

  • Published:
Brown Ideye play

Brown Ideye

(ACTION IMAGES / DPI / NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Wayne Rooney Man Utd skipper's agent Stretford in China for transfer talks
Premier League Referee Clattenburg quits for Saudi role
Mark Clattenburg Referee quits Premier League for Saudi role
Ricardo Carvalho Shanghai SIPG sign ex-Madrid defender
Guangzhou Evergrande Chinese superclub to end foreign signings
English Premier League Chelsea to hold Costa talks at end of season
Balotelli Talented striker needs attitude change - Italy coach
Brown Ideye Striker out of Olympiacos squad amidst China move report
Mourinho Manager gives no guarantees on Rooney future
China Football league like 'lightning in a bottle' - Brighton boss

Brown Ideye has become the latest Nigerian to head to the Chinese Super League, after joining Tianjin Teda.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 28-year-old has left Greek club Olympiakos to sign a three-year deal.

He will play alongside Super Eagles team-mate John Mikel Obi and Gabon international Malick Evouna.

Chinese Super League clubs are on the hunt for new players ahead of the start of the new season next month.

NAN reports that Tianjin Teda finished 11th in the Chinese Super League last season.

Ideye scored 28 goals in 65 appearances for Olympiakos and won the 2016 Greek championship —- his first league title in Europe.

Ideye moved to Greece in August 2015 from English club West Bromwich Albion.

He was West Brom’s then-record club signing when he joined them in 2014 from Dynamo Kiev, but failed to justify the huge price tag.

Ideye made his international debut for Nigeria in August 2010 and has scored six goals in 27 appearances for the Super Eagles.

In 2013, he helped his country clinch their third African Cup of Nations title, scoring in the 4-1 semi-final victory over Mali.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN

Pulse News Agency Local By NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Noah Joel Sarenren Bazee The German striker Rohr wants for the Super Eaglesbullet
2 Wales FA to appeal FIFA poppy mosaic finebullet
3 Paul Hamilton Former Super Eagles coach loses his left legbullet

Football

Wayne Rooney
Wayne Rooney United captain’s agent in China for potential move
FIFA World Cup trophy
World Cup 2026 African nations want 10 slots at the 48-team World Cup
Wayne Rooney
Wayne Rooney Man Utd skipper's agent Stretford in China for transfer talks
Lawrie McMenemy believes Zlatan Ibrahimovic, with 24 goals and counting in his maiden Manchester United season, is the man his old club Southampton must stop
Lawrie McMenemy Manager backs Southampton to trim Zlatan down to size