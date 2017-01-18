Efe Ambrose Blackburn, Bastia target Nigerian defender

Efe Ambrose is desperate to leave Celtic as he has found first team chances hard to come by.

Nigerian defender Efe Ambrose is a target for Championship side Blackburn and French club Bastia.

Ambrose has seen first team chances at Celtic FC hard to come by and is looking for a move away from the club he joined in August 2012.

Championship side Blackburn have signified interest in the 28-year-old defender although the cash-cash club is only looking for a loan deal.

French side Bastia are also looking to sign the defender on loan with an option to sign him permanently in the summer.

Ambrose who can also play at right-back and defensive midfield turned down a chance to join Belgian side Standard Liege last summer.

He is, however, desperate for a move out of Celtic after fallen out of favour with Brenden Rodgers.

Over the years, Ambrose has been known to be error-prone which has led to him losing his place in the team.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

